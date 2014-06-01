Welcome,
December 17, 2020, 01:54:26 AM
The Le
Author
Topic: The Le (Read 284 times)
Bob_Ender
Posts: 825
The Le
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest bands yev seen at the farm.
Best...in no particular order.
Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.
Her out the Corrs,pretty one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.
Worsterest
Paul Weller. what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 733
Once in every lifetime
Re: The Le
Weller is well overrated.
towz
Posts: 9 064
Re: The Le
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 421
Re: The Le
Some utter shyte in that list like
Don pepe
Posts: 1 263
Re: The Le
fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair
Bob_Ender
Posts: 825
Re: The Le
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x
C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎
CapsDave
Posts: 5 492
Re: The Le
Bobup Exclusively listens to Barbra Streisand With his mam.
headset
Posts: 821
Re: The Le
GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDS
AND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....
HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE.....
El Capitan
Posts: 44 061
Re: The Le
Paul Weller is one of the greatest artists of the last 40 years
Superb songwriter
Minge
Posts: 10 060
Superstar
Re: The Le
No, he had his time and should just be happy with that .
Bob_Ender
Posts: 825
Re: The Le
Anyway,for what it's worth,this would be me my line up
11am -12 Katherine Jenkins and that tabernacle choir doo dahh.
12-1pm.....Fleetwood Mac
1pm-2pm....Whitney Houston
2pm -3pm.....Ohh fuckin asis
3pm-4pm...stone roses,
4pm-5pm....James
5pm-7pm...foo fighters
7pm -7.15 pm Adele
7.15 pm-9 pm led zep
9pm
Bob_Ender
Posts: 825
Re: The Le
Anyway,😁 where were we,ohhh yeah,
9pm onwards.............Headliner...........drum roll .....Also sprach Zarathustra
The KING 👑
and tomorrow,.................it'll all be different. Shabba x😁
