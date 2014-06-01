Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 1, 2014
Author Topic: The Le  (Read 236 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Yesterday at 08:22:05 PM »
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest  bands yev seen at the farm.

 Best...in no particular order.

Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.

Her out the Corrs,pretty  one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.

Worsterest

Paul Weller.      what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 PM »
Weller is well overrated.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
towz
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 PM »
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:17:18 PM »
Some utter shyte in that list like  monkey
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 PM »
 :alf: fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair  :alf:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 PM »
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x

C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:25:28 PM »
Bobup Exclusively listens to Barbra Streisand With his mam.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 PM »
GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDS

AND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....

HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE..... :beer: :beer:
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 PM »
Paul Weller is one of the greatest artists of the last 40 years


Superb songwriter
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 PM »
No, he had his time and should just be happy with that .
