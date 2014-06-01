Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 823





Posts: 823 The Le « on: Yesterday at 08:22:05 PM » The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest bands yev seen at the farm.



Best...in no particular order.



Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.



Her out the Corrs,pretty one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.



Worsterest



Paul Weller. what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x





Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 733





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 733Once in every lifetime Re: The Le « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 PM » Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 08:22:05 PM The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest bands yev seen at the farm.



Best...in no particular order.



Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.



Her out the Corrs,pretty one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.



Worsterest



Paul Weller. what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x









Weller is well overrated. Weller is well overrated. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 064





Posts: 9 064 Re: The Le « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 PM » Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome Logged

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 823





Posts: 823 Re: The Le « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 PM » Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x



C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎





Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 492





Posts: 5 492 Re: The Le « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:25:28 PM » Bobup Exclusively listens to Barbra Streisand With his mam. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



headset

Offline



Posts: 821





Posts: 821 Re: The Le « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 PM » Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 11:20:00 PM Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x



C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎











GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDS



AND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....



HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE..... GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDSAND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE..... Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 44 061





Posts: 44 061 Re: The Le « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 PM » Paul Weller is one of the greatest artists of the last 40 years





Superb songwriter Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.