Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 275





Posts: 1 275

Re: Aaaaaahhhhh I remember...we sold Bamford because he « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:37:38 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on December 16, 2020, 08:57:34 PM Quote from: Pigeon droppings on December 16, 2020, 07:39:44 PM

Is crap compared to Assombalonga!



HE'S GONE. GET THE FUCK OVER IT!

Er, not quite. We had an abundance of expensively signed, highly paid forwards at the time and part of Pulis' brief was to recoup some revenue. There was no takers for Assombalonga, Braithwaite, Fletcher or Gestede so when a good offer for someone who had already shown with four other clubs that he wasn't ready for top flight football the 7-10m offer had to be accepted.HE'S GONE. GET THE FUCK OVER IT!

Its pathetic isnt it, if were not careful he might tell his boyfriend and we will get a slap Its pathetic isnt it, if were not careful he might tell his boyfriend and we will get a slap