Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2020, 04:28:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Craig Johnston Podcast  (Read 15 times)
Rutters
***
Online Online

Posts: 181


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:17:07 PM »
Shame it's the BBC but nevertheless a wonderful and, at times, emotional interview that you should listen to.

Nice dismissal of 'virtue-signalling nonsense' too. Sounds a great bloke.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p091d22k
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 