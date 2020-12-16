Welcome,
December 16, 2020, 04:28:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Craig Johnston Podcast
Author
Topic: Craig Johnston Podcast
Rutters
Posts: 181
Craig Johnston Podcast
Today
at 04:17:07 PM »
Shame it's the BBC but nevertheless a wonderful and, at times, emotional interview that you should listen to.
Nice dismissal of 'virtue-signalling nonsense' too. Sounds a great bloke.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p091d22k
