December 16, 2020, 04:28:46 PM
Author Topic: Bitcoin just hit ATHs.  (Read 59 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 411


« on: Today at 03:56:42 PM »
Smoke em if you got em  jc
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
Posts: 2 434


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:01:39 PM »
Hope XRP flies.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 411


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:24:48 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:01:39 PM
Hope XRP flies.

So do I chief, believe me  souey
