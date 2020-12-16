Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2020, 02:46:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bilic sacked  (Read 96 times)
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 411


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:34:07 PM »
Where were their owners expecting them to be? They've hardly spent nothing!!

 :wanker:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 033


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:06:36 PM »
Heard their shortlist is Nigel Pearson, Mark Hughes with Fat Sam as favourite klins  Can't see any of them getting any better results than Bilic with that squad
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 411


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:10:30 PM »
Allardyce certainly would. He'd have them drilled to a defensive system within weeks. Got some decent pacey attackers so likely he will get a tune out of them on the break and pick up enough points to stay up. Pearson could do a similar job. Hughes would take them down as would Eddie Howe
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 042


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:12:46 PM »
Perfect job for big Sam.


Will probably bank himself another seven figure bonus for keeping them up  rava rava
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 411


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:14:28 PM »
They might go back in for Robbo.

He's done it once.

 :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 030

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:26:18 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.

He's done it once.

 :mido:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 411


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:30:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:26:18 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.

He's done it once.

 :mido:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB  👍😂😂😂👍

Get yer money on Robbo and Kamara dream team. You heard it here first.

 mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 030

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:34:28 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:30:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:26:18 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.

He's done it once.

 :mido:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB  👍😂😂😂👍

Get yer money on Robbo and Kamara dream I had last night.

 mcl

SORTED IT FOR YOU 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 411


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:37:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:34:28 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:30:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:26:18 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.

He's done it once.

 :mido:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB  👍😂😂😂👍

Get yer money on Robbo and Kamara dream I had last night.

 mcl

SORTED IT FOR YOU 😂😂😂

We were all spooning each other.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 