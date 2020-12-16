Welcome,
December 16, 2020, 02:46:37 PM
Bilic sacked
Author
Topic: Bilic sacked
livefastdieyoung
Bilic sacked
«
on:
Today
at 01:34:07 PM »
Where were their owners expecting them to be? They've hardly spent nothing!!
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:06:36 PM »
Heard their shortlist is Nigel Pearson, Mark Hughes with Fat Sam as favourite
Can't see any of them getting any better results than Bilic with that squad
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:10:30 PM »
Allardyce certainly would. He'd have them drilled to a defensive system within weeks. Got some decent pacey attackers so likely he will get a tune out of them on the break and pick up enough points to stay up. Pearson could do a similar job. Hughes would take them down as would Eddie Howe
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:12:46 PM »
Perfect job for big Sam.
Will probably bank himself another seven figure bonus for keeping them up
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:14:28 PM »
They might go back in for Robbo.
He's done it once.
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:26:18 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.
He's done it once.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB 👍😂😂😂👍
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:30:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:26:18 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.
He's done it once.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB 👍😂😂😂👍
Get yer money on Robbo and Kamara dream team. You heard it here first.
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:34:28 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:30:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:26:18 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.
He's done it once.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB 👍😂😂😂👍
Get yer money on Robbo and Kamara dream I had last night.
SORTED IT FOR YOU 😂😂😂
Re: Bilic sacked
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:37:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:34:28 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:30:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:26:18 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:14:28 PM
They might go back in for Robbo.
He's done it once.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MORE FUCKING CHANCE OF BOBBY ROBSON GETTING THE JOB 👍😂😂😂👍
Get yer money on Robbo and Kamara dream I had last night.
SORTED IT FOR YOU 😂😂😂
We were all spooning each other.
