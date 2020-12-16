livefastdieyoung

Bilic sacked « on: Today at 01:34:07 PM »



Where were their owners expecting them to be? They've hardly spent nothing!!

Re: Bilic sacked « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:06:36 PM »
Itchy_ring
Can't see any of them getting any better results than Bilic with that squad Heard their shortlist is Nigel Pearson, Mark Hughes with Fat Sam as favourite

Re: Bilic sacked « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:10:30 PM »
livefastdieyoung
Allardyce certainly would. He'd have them drilled to a defensive system within weeks. Got some decent pacey attackers so likely he will get a tune out of them on the break and pick up enough points to stay up. Pearson could do a similar job. Hughes would take them down as would Eddie Howe

Re: Bilic sacked « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:12:46 PM »
El Capitan





Perfect job for big Sam. Will probably bank himself another seven figure bonus for keeping them up