livefastdieyoung

Online



Posts: 1 389





Posts: 1 389 YouTube highlights from Cardiff Vs luton « on: Today at 12:50:04 PM »



https://youtu.be/l8yuvmJSTsE



All four goals from crosses. Luton had 63% possession in that game also. Some good pointers for betting purposes once our team is announced.



Fill yer boots



A very good indication of how we will approach tonight's game. Warnock isn't daft. Luton can't defend balls into their box and don't win anywhere near enough second balls.All four goals from crosses. Luton had 63% possession in that game also. Some good pointers for betting purposes once our team is announced.Fill yer boots Logged