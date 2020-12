Johnny Thunder

On the bottles of Double Maxim all day and night. I was fuckin annihilated.

At some point during the night I shat the bed. It was all over my back, up my armpits.

Back in our late teens my mate passed his driving test so we went to The Stap to celebrate.On the bottles of Double Maxim all day and night. I was fuckin annihilated.At some point during the night I shat the bed. It was all over my back, up my armpits.The full fuckin works.Me ma went fuckin spazza.

Woke up the next morning and felt my brows. Gone. Looked down and all the things were still stood upright and I'm thinking what the fuck!! Opened the door and it opened the other way!!







Had an early start on a Saturday after being to sugar shack in the Friday night. Had shaved my pals eyebrows off and he wasn't pleased. Had about an hour's kip then back on the drink. Went all the way through to Saturday night and I was fucked so said to my mate that I was off to bed. I knew he would try and get me back for shaving his eyebrows off so I set traps next to the door so when he opened it to come in the room and hack my brows off I'd wake up. Spent about ten drunken minutes carefully laying out everything I could find next to the door and went to bed feeling safe.Woke up the next morning and felt my brows. Gone. Looked down and all the things were still stood upright and I'm thinking what the fuck!! Opened the door and it opened the other way!!Was the subject of much humour in the pub on Sunday.

Was it you who fell asleep in the phone box after a late one and woke up and went back in the boozer as it was opening?

Not guilty but I'd like to buy a pint to whoever it was!Closest I got to that was a few of us going to sleep in the bushes at the top of the hill at the avenue shops. Woke up bleary eyed and emerging from the bushes to be met with loads of people out and about doing their Saturday morning shit. Jumped in a taxi straight to the Temple and got back on it.