LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY.....





PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....



MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD 👍👍👍

Itchy_ring

Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....



and another of our great loan signings Dwight Marshall The one and only Andy Dibble

Freddie Boswell

Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....

Martin Crainie



Andy Peake was Charlton I think mate...



Didn't Brucie Rioch play for them, know it doesn't count Tom Craddock

livefastdieyoung

Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
Just checked. We loaned him to darlo. It was wolves who loaned him to Luton. Knew I'd seen him in their strip at some point though.

Freddie Boswell

Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....





I knew Tom Craddock as know someone who's good mates with him and he went to see him play down there, and Crainie was recent. It's a tough one though, I remember seeing their plastic pitch when I was a kid on TV, their captain with the headband, Foster? Didn't we send Wilko on loan to Luton, or was it back to Watford? My head hurts with this

livefastdieyoung

Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
Yep big Steve foster.



I remember that plastic pitch and that little winger Ricky Hil in his trainers slinging in crosses for Mick Harford to get on the end of. Think one of the stein brothers was partnering harford during that time aswell.



