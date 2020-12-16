Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 12:05:53 PM »
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍
LeeTublin
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:06:50 PM »
Chris Kamara.
ZmB
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:11:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍

I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:12:40 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍

I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:13:35 PM »
Dwight Marshall
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:04 PM »
John O'Rourke gave us a goal, or three...
ZmB
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:15:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:12:40 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍

I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍

Right o village 🤣
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:40 PM »
The one and only Andy Dibble  lost

and another of our great loan signings Dwight Marshall
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:19 PM by Itchy_ring »
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:50:46 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:15:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:12:40 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍

I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍

Right o village 🤣

YOU DO KNOW I LIVED NEXT DOOR TO HIM IN STAINTON FOR 6 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT AND WAS NEVER OUT OF HIS 5 BEDROOMED GAFF  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

WHAT  A CLUELESS CLOWN YOU ARE 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:52:05 PM »
Ooh eek Andy Peake

If ya know ya know

 :mido:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:58:20 PM »
Then of course there was the legend that is Sooty.

 :mido: :mido: :mido:

 :mido: :mido: :mido:
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:32 PM »
Tom Craddock
Martin Crainie

Andy Peake was Charlton I think mate...

Didn't Brucie Rioch play for them, know it doesn't count  :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:09:39 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 01:04:32 PM
Tom Craddock
Martin Crainie

Andy Peake was Charlton I think mate...

Didn't Brucie Rioch play for them, know it doesn't count  :beer:

YES RIOCH DID.... AFTER DERBY I THINK 👍
Bernie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:12:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:50:46 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:15:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:12:40 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍

I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍

Right o village 🤣

YOU DO KNOW I LIVED NEXT DOOR TO HIM IN STAINTON FOR 6 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT AND WAS NEVER OUT OF HIS 5 BEDROOMED GAFF  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍


And yet he was only at Boro for four years - most of which he spent away on loan 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:12:39 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 01:04:32 PM
Tom Craddock
Martin Crainie

Andy Peake was Charlton I think mate...

Didn't Brucie Rioch play for them, know it doesn't count  :beer:

I'm thinking of Trevor Peake. I'm having Sooty though.

 :mido:

 :mido:
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:16:39 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 01:12:39 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 01:04:32 PM
Tom Craddock
Martin Crainie

Andy Peake was Charlton I think mate...

Didn't Brucie Rioch play for them, know it doesn't count  :beer:

I'm thinking of Trevor Peake. I'm having Sooty though.

 :mido:

Yeah did he go there after us or after Wolves? I sort of remember it.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:17:32 PM »
Think he went on loan for a bit from us but not sure.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:20:09 PM »
Just checked. We loaned him to darlo. It was wolves who loaned him to Luton. Knew I'd seen him in their strip at some point though.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:21:42 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:12:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:50:46 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:15:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:12:40 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍

I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍

Right o village 🤣

YOU DO KNOW I LIVED NEXT DOOR TO HIM IN STAINTON FOR 6 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT AND WAS NEVER OUT OF HIS 5 BEDROOMED GAFF  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍


And yet he was only at Boro for four years - most of which he spent away on loan 


FUCKED UP AGAIN LAD..... NO HE NEVER HE WAS HAPPY TO PLAY UNDERSTUDY AND HE NEVER WANTED TO LEAVE HIS FAMILY..... HE TOLD ME THE MONEY HE MADE WAS OBSCENE 👍 5 MILL IN THEM 4 YEARS 👍

NOW FUCK OFF AND SHOOT SHIT WITH SOME DAFT CUNT 👍

YA KNOW FUCK ALL YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡

ME AND HIS BROTHER WE'RE GREAT MATES 👍
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:22:49 PM »
Didn't we send Wilko on loan to Luton, or was it back to Watford? My head hurts with this  lost 


I knew Tom Craddock as know someone who's good mates with him and he went to see him play down there, and Crainie was recent. It's a tough one though, I remember seeing their plastic pitch when I was a kid on TV, their captain with the headband, Foster?
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:28:07 PM »
Yep big Steve foster.

I remember that plastic pitch and that little winger Ricky Hil in his trainers slinging in crosses for Mick Harford to get on the end of. Think one of the stein brothers was partnering harford during that time aswell.
ZmB
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:31:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:21:42 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:12:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:50:46 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:15:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:12:40 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍

I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍

Right o village 🤣

YOU DO KNOW I LIVED NEXT DOOR TO HIM IN STAINTON FOR 6 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT AND WAS NEVER OUT OF HIS 5 BEDROOMED GAFF  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍


And yet he was only at Boro for four years - most of which he spent away on loan 


FUCKED UP AGAIN LAD..... NO HE NEVER HE WAS HAPPY TO PLAY UNDERSTUDY AND HE NEVER WANTED TO LEAVE HIS FAMILY..... HE TOLD ME THE MONEY HE MADE WAS OBSCENE 👍 5 MILL IN THEM 4 YEARS 👍

NOW FUCK OFF AND SHOOT SHIT WITH SOME DAFT CUNT 👍

YA KNOW FUCK ALL YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡

ME AND HIS BROTHER WE'RE GREAT MATES 👍

Best one yet 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

You Walter Mitty Cunt 👍👍👍
CapsDave
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:39:17 PM »
 souey
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:42:37 PM »
Keep yer shit craic off the football threads you big fuckin dossers

 :mido:

 :mido:
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:44:43 PM »
Hear hear :beer:
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope


« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:28:10 PM »
jacob butterfield
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:00:12 PM »
Not that he played for us but who was that luton player who has a surname like a famous footballer who scored a few goals to knock Newcastle out of the fa cup in a big giantkilling. Or am I dreaming that?
