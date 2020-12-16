Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2020, 12:58:06 PM
PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 12:05:53 PM »
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....

MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD  👍👍👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LeeTublin
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:06:50 PM »
Chris Kamara.
ZmB
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:11:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:53 PM
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:12:40 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:11:24 PM
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:13:35 PM »
Dwight Marshall
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:04 PM »
John O'Rourke gave us a goal, or three...
ZmB
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:15:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:12:40 PM
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍

Right o village 🤣
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:40 PM »
The one and only Andy Dibble  lost

and another of our great loan signings Dwight Marshall
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:50:46 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 12:15:16 PM
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣

I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍

Right o village 🤣

YOU DO KNOW I LIVED NEXT DOOR TO HIM IN STAINTON FOR 6 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT AND WAS NEVER OUT OF HIS 5 BEDROOMED GAFF  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

WHAT  A CLUELESS CLOWN YOU ARE 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:52:05 PM »
Ooh eek Andy Peake

If ya know ya know

 :mido:
