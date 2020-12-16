Welcome,
December 16, 2020, 12:58:01 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
Author
Topic: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON.... (Read 96 times)
LEON TROTSKY
PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
on:
Today
at 12:05:53 PM »
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....
MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD 👍👍👍
LeeTublin
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:06:50 PM »
Chris Kamara.
ZmB
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:11:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....
MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD 👍👍👍
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣
LEON TROTSKY
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:12:40 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....
MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD 👍👍👍
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣
I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍
livefastdieyoung
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:13:35 PM »
Dwight Marshall
thicko
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:14:04 PM »
John O'Rourke gave us a goal, or three...
ZmB
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:15:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:12:40 PM
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....
MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD 👍👍👍
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣
I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍
Right o village 🤣
Itchy_ring
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:24:40 PM »
The one and only Andy Dibble
and another of our great loan signings Dwight Marshall
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:27:19 PM by Itchy_ring
»
LEON TROTSKY
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:50:46 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 12:15:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:12:40 PM
Quote from: ZmB on
Today
at 12:11:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:05:53 PM
NOT DONE ONE OF THESE FOR AGES....
MY MATE MARLON BERESFORD 👍👍👍
I actually do know Marlon from when we played on the same Sunday league team.....oh dear is the village about to be rumbled again 🤣
I THINK SOME CUNT NEEDS TO EDUCATE THIS NEANDERTHAL 👍😂😂😂👍
Right o village 🤣
YOU DO KNOW I LIVED NEXT DOOR TO HIM IN STAINTON FOR 6 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT AND WAS NEVER OUT OF HIS 5 BEDROOMED GAFF 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
WHAT A CLUELESS CLOWN YOU ARE 😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡
livefastdieyoung
Re: PLAYED FOR BORO... PLAYED FOR LUTON....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:52:05 PM »
Ooh eek Andy Peake
If ya know ya know
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:56:11 PM by livefastdieyoung
»
Loading...