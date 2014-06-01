Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HEY TORTURED MIND ?  (Read 266 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 11:50:50 AM »
YOU STILL BACKING PULISIC TO SCORE EVERYGAME   


YOU FUCKING NUTTY CUNT   charles :alf:



 :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:53:15 AM »
Never seen a lad get so upset about losing a bet.

When the fun stops. Stop.

 
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:54:39 AM »
Any tips though TM mate? You used to be quite prolific over the sticks and we are right in the middle of the muddy jumps season now. I was at Menzies yard the other day and got a few fancies.

 :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:55:27 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:53:15 AM
Never seen a lad get so upset about losing a bet.

When the fun stops. Stop.

 





HE'S OFF HIS TROLLEY    :nige: :ponce:


LEAST THE ROSBERRY UNIT HAS LET HIM OUT FOR CHRIMBO   klins
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:56:24 AM »
Peace and goodwill to all men time of year innit  :meltdown:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:57:59 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:56:24 AM
Peace and goodwill to all men time of year innit  :meltdown:


 monkey monkey monkey

I WISH HE'D GET SOME NEW MATERIAL THOUGH   rava
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:59:08 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:57:59 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:56:24 AM
Peace and goodwill to all men time of year innit  :meltdown:


 monkey monkey monkey

I WISH HE'D GET SOME NEW MATERIAL THOUGH   rava

Says the bloke who has done the betting thing to death  souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LeeTublin
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:00:54 PM »
Back a day and getting bullied already. 
Logged
ZmB
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:01:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:57:59 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:56:24 AM
Peace and goodwill to all men time of year innit  :meltdown:


 monkey monkey monkey

I WISH HE'D GET SOME NEW MATERIAL THOUGH   rava

Fucking wish you would ya boring baldy fat cunt 👍
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:01:55 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:00:54 PM
Back a day and getting bullied already. 

 oleary
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:18:54 PM »
I think he's ignoring me. What have I done?

  :duh:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:23:13 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:00:54 PM
Back a day and getting bullied already.  


Bullied?


Go top yourself you silly cunt.

 monkey
« Last Edit: Today at 06:25:10 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:23:46 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:00:54 PM
Back a day and   putting up photos of liddle  already



SORTED 👍🙄👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:24:48 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:23:13 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:00:54 PM
Back a day and getting bullied already. 


Bullied?


Go top yourself you silly cunt.

 monkey

NO ONE WOULD MISS THE DULL DRIPPY CUNT  👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:26:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:24:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:23:13 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:00:54 PM
Back a day and getting bullied already. 


Bullied?


Go top yourself you silly cunt.

 monkey

NO ONE WOULD MISS THE DULL DRIPPY CUNT  👎😂😂😂👎

Now now tis the season of good will. You'd be gutted if the lad topped himself.

 lost
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:40:33 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:26:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:24:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:23:13 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:00:54 PM
Back a day and getting bullied already.  


Bullied?


Go top yourself you silly cunt.

 monkey

NO ONE WOULD MISS THE DULL DRIPPY CUNT  👎😂😂😂👎

Now now tis the season of good will. You'd be gutted if the lad topped himself.

 lost

Of course he won't, unless he follows the rest of his flock of sheep, Bernie, Zombie, Headset and the rest of the red hand gang
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:48:32 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:40:33 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:26:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:24:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:23:13 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:00:54 PM
Back a day and getting bullied already.  


Bullied?


Go top yourself you silly cunt.

 monkey

NO ONE WOULD MISS THE DULL DRIPPY CUNT  👎😂😂😂👎

Now now tis the season of good will. You'd be gutted if the lad topped himself.

 lost

Of course he won't, unless he follows the rest of his flock of sheep, Bernie, Zombie, Headset and the rest of the red hand gang

Yea 'top yourself' is a bit strong megatits 👎
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:56:19 PM »
Awwww what a shame.

Why don't you join him, you boring cunt
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:07:11 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:56:19 PM
Awwww what a shame.

Why don't you join him, you boring cunt

Right, come on, who upset the mega breasted Man U fan?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:10:14 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 07:07:11 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:56:19 PM
Awwww what a shame.

Why don't you join him, you boring cunt

Right, come on, who upset the mega breasted Man U fan?

Upset?

I'm happy as Larry sunshine xx
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:19:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:10:14 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 07:07:11 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:56:19 PM
Awwww what a shame.

Why don't you join him, you boring cunt

Right, come on, who upset the mega breasted Man U fan?

Upset?

I'm happy as Larry sunshine xx

🥰
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:30:54 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:56:19 PM
Awwww what a shame.

Why don't you join him, you boring cunt

WHAT A TOOL THIS CUNT IS 😂

HE BEEN IN MARLONS COMPANY YA KNOW 😂😂😂

DAFT DIDN'T KNOW I WAS HIS NEIGHBOUR FOR 6 YEARS 😂😂😂

WHAT A PLUM  👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:34:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:30:54 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:56:19 PM
Awwww what a shame.

Why don't you join him, you boring cunt

WHAT A TOOL THIS CUNT IS 😂

HE BEEN IN MARLONS COMPANY YA KNOW 😂😂😂

DAFT DIDN'T KNOW I WAS HIS NEIGHBOUR FOR 6 YEARS 😂😂😂

WHAT A PLUM  👎

Classic village 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Funnily enough 'tiny little bitch titted gobshite' never popped up in post match convo 😆
Logged
