Cambridge fans continue to boo players taking the knee



All seems fair to me.



However, it's seen by others as an absolute disgrace. I can't understand that. The manager of Cambridge has come out and absolutely slated the fans who booed.



"What was a really good game for us on the pitch was overshadowed by a really small minority that decided to boo in a moment when we're reflecting the values that everyone at our club believes in."



Does he not see fans as part of the club? If political messages are deemed to now be an acceptable part of football then surely everyone involved is allowed to choose which political message they support and which they don't? Or is this just another example where you're only allowed an opinion if it is the same as those in charge of proceedings. If you have the balls to go against the masses of frothing left wing hypocrites then your opinion is not wanted.



I cannot wait for fans to be allowed back in stadiums in massive numbers again. We will let the proper supporters decide what football thinks of the those in charge ramming political messages down our throats and attempting to force beliefs upon us. Not long to go now.



