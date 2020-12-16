Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2020
Cambridge fans continue to boo players taking the knee
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 10:32:09 AM »
According to reports last night, some of their supporters booed their players when they took the knee. Following the boo's the rest of the crowd applauded the players taking the knee.

All seems fair to me.

However, it's seen by others as an absolute disgrace. I can't understand that. The manager of Cambridge has come out and absolutely slated the fans who booed.

"What was a really good game for us on the pitch was overshadowed by a really small minority that decided to boo in a moment when we're reflecting the values that everyone at our club believes in."

Does he not see fans as part of the club? If political messages are deemed to now be an acceptable part of football then surely everyone involved is allowed to choose which political message they support and which they don't? Or is this just another example where you're only allowed an opinion if it is the same as those in charge of proceedings. If you have the balls to go against the masses of frothing left wing hypocrites then your opinion is not wanted.

I cannot wait for fans to be allowed back in stadiums in massive numbers again. We will let the proper supporters decide what football thinks of the those in charge ramming political messages down our throats and attempting to force beliefs upon us. Not long to go now.

livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:49:17 AM »
Seems a lad at Exeter got thrown out of the ground for booing it!

Like living in North Korea

 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:35 AM »
THEY CAN FUCK OFF.... I WILL BOO WHEN I LIKE...

THEY PLAYED COLCHESTER LAST NIGHT WHOS CHAIRMAN TOLD SEASON TICKET HOLDERS WHO BOOED CAN GET REFUNDS ON THEIR TICKETS 👎
CAMBRIDGE CHAIRMAN NOW SAYING THE SAME 👎

PAIR OF SILLY CUNTS 👍

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/football-fans-are-sick-of-being-lectured
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:00:13 AM »
Reality check for all these idiots when the ground are full again. I can see players taking the knee being stopped before then to save them from the embarrassment. Probably replaced by Kick It Out which will be respected as it always is. Be great if they keep this BLM and taking the knee nonsense though. What they gonna do? Eject hundreds even thousands of fans from the stadiums? Good luck with that.

 
