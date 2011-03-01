Bernie

Tommy Robinson « on: Today at 10:04:58 AM »



Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin.







https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tommy-robinson-banned-football-matches-23173866?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main&fbclid=IwAR3I-L0Mg6eQZghhvB1cpdp5xkkbd09jC9EztIpnoJz-jEQTttGoYTMbLOg What an utter prick this bloke is.Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

sockets



Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:08:11 AM »





He levelled a left wing wanker who was setting his lip up when he seen Tommy I seen the video . I think the dirty lefty cunt spat at Tommy as well. Well deserved smack Fake newsHe levelled a left wing wanker who was setting his lip up when he seen Tommy I seen the video . I think the dirty lefty cunt spat at Tommy as well. Well deserved smack Logged

daftjim

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:03 AM » Sneaky punch from behind. What a fucking wanker Logged

sockets



Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:17:31 AM »





What would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim



Lefty verbally abused Tommy , Spat on him and made a sharp exit when Tommy went for him, Tom got held back from giving him a slap there n then . Tommy broke loose caught up with the shit stain and decked himWhat would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim Logged

daftjim

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:23:02 AM » Utter lying shyte.

Surrounded by his mates as well.

The same cunt made up the story about his Daughter getting touched up just to get publicity.

Complete scum of the earth followed by the same scum.

Fucking mugs like you have given him £thousands. Logged

sockets



Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM »



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:21:13 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:17:31 AM





What would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim





Lefty verbally abused Tommy , Spat on him and made a sharp exit when Tommy went for him, Tom got held back from giving him a slap there n then . Tommy broke loose caught up with the shit stain and decked himWhat would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim

All of that is true, apart from the bit between the quote brackets All of that is true, apart from the bit between the quote brackets Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:35:10 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:04:58 AM



Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin.



What an utter prick this bloke is.Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin.

This is correct, started out for some very good reasons highlighting what Beds OB were letting radical Islamist get away with but the whatever you think of his various campaigns, personally I think he's lost the plot since his original stuff in Luton, he is way too happy with his fists This is correct, started out for some very good reasons highlighting what Beds OB were letting radical Islamist get away with but the whatever you think of his various campaigns, personally I think he's lost the plot since his original stuff in Luton, he is way too happy with his fists Logged

Don pepe

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:59:42 PM » Timmys name is pure catnip to you isnt it Logged

El Capitan

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:03:21 PM »









Even your fellow right winger Bernie thinks hes a grade A whopper Plenty of others replied before me DonEven your fellow right winger Bernie thinks hes a grade A whopper Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

T_Bone

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:22:41 PM »



The cunt wouldn't let it go and called Tommy a nonce so Tommy did what most of us would of done what he did it was self defence



And if you try and say you wouldn't you're a bigger fanny then the bloke what decked it There was footage at the time of the bloke spitting at Tommy and Tommy was calm and called the bloke a numty.The cunt wouldn't let it go and called Tommy a nonce so Tommy did what most of us would of done what he did it was self defenceAnd if you try and say you wouldn't you're a bigger fanny then the bloke what decked it Logged ALLAH AKBAR

daftjim

Posts: 2 640 Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:45:33 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:00:28 PM He is the antithesis of Owen Jones.



Truthfully they're both cock wombles but it goes to show how bent our society is that one is harassed and persecuted for his views while the other is defended by police.







Had to google Owen Jones. Just a Journo. Who doesn't break the law you fucking idiot. Had to google Owen Jones. Just a Journo. Who doesn't break the law you fucking idiot. Logged

towz

Re: Tommy Robinson « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:51:58 PM » Poor Tommy, send him some money, you thick racist cunts Logged