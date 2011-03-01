Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2020, 06:06:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tommy Robinson  (Read 421 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 388


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:04:58 AM »
What an utter prick this bloke is.

Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin.  :unlike:



https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tommy-robinson-banned-football-matches-23173866?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main&fbclid=IwAR3I-L0Mg6eQZghhvB1cpdp5xkkbd09jC9EztIpnoJz-jEQTttGoYTMbLOg
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 441


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:08:11 AM »
Fake news


He levelled a left wing wanker who was setting his lip up when he seen Tommy I seen the video . I think the dirty lefty cunt spat at Tommy as well. Well deserved smack  :like:
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 640


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:03 AM »
Sneaky punch from behind. What a fucking wanker  :wanker:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 441


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:17:31 AM »
Lefty verbally abused Tommy , Spat on him and made a sharp exit when Tommy went for him, Tom got held back from giving him a slap there n then . Tommy broke loose caught up with the shit stain and decked him    :like:


What would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim

Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 640


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:23:02 AM »
Utter lying shyte.
Surrounded by his mates as well.
The same cunt made up the story about his Daughter getting touched up just to get publicity.
Complete scum of the earth followed by the same scum.
Fucking mugs like you have given him £thousands.
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 441


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 787



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:21:13 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:17:31 AM
Lefty verbally abused Tommy , Spat on him and made a sharp exit when Tommy went for him, Tom got held back from giving him a slap there n then . Tommy broke loose caught up with the shit stain and decked him    :like:


What would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim



All of that is true, apart from the bit between the quote brackets
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 543


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:24:16 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:36:58 AM
:like:



Is he inviting the judge to jail him?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 033


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:35:10 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:04:58 AM
What an utter prick this bloke is.

Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin.  :unlike:


This is correct, started out for some very good reasons highlighting what Beds OB were letting radical Islamist get away with but the whatever you think of his various campaigns, personally I think he's lost the plot since his original stuff in Luton, he is way too happy with his fists
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 042


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:52:23 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 11:24:16 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:36:58 AM
:like:



Is he inviting the judge to jail him?




Yes. A bit of jail time is the best earner in his business model 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 260


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:59:42 PM »
Timmys name is pure catnip to you isnt it 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 042


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:03:21 PM »
Plenty of others replied before me Don 




Even your fellow right winger Bernie thinks hes a grade A whopper 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 414


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:00:28 PM »
He is the antithesis of Owen Jones.

Truthfully they're both cock wombles but it goes to show how bent our society is that one is harassed and persecuted for his views while the other is defended by police.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 053


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:22:41 PM »
There was footage at the time of the bloke spitting at Tommy and Tommy was calm and called the bloke a numty.   :unlike:

The cunt wouldn't let it go and called Tommy a nonce so Tommy did what most of us would of done what he did it was self defence  :like:

And if you try and say you wouldn't you're a bigger fanny then the bloke what decked it 
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 640


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:43:20 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 05:22:41 PM
There was footage at the time
Like theres footage of the guy touching his Daughter up. No there isnt.
Lies lies fucking lies 
Logged
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 640


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:45:33 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:00:28 PM
He is the antithesis of Owen Jones.

Truthfully they're both cock wombles but it goes to show how bent our society is that one is harassed and persecuted for his views while the other is defended by police.



Had to google Owen Jones. Just a Journo. Who doesn't break the law you fucking idiot.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 260


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:46:24 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 05:43:20 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 05:22:41 PM
There was footage at the time
Like theres footage of the guy touching his Daughter up. No there isnt.
Lies lies fucking lies 

Another one who tommys name is a dog whistle to - bet he laughs like fuck at the soft shite lefties he winds up
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 060


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:51:58 PM »
Poor Tommy, send him some money, you thick racist cunts 
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 053


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:56:02 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 05:43:20 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 05:22:41 PM
There was footage at the time
Like theres footage of the guy touching his Daughter up. No there isnt.
Lies lies fucking lies 

He's obviously not gonna share a video like that to the public is he  lost

Away use your loaf son  souey
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 415


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:58:11 PM »
 klins to anyone defending a grown man touching up a minor. Sort yourselves out.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 787



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:05:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:51:58 PM
Poor Tommy, send him some money, you thick racist cunts 

 :bc: :bc:

Tommy aint daft. These suckers are though

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 