December 16, 2020, 06:06:03 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy Robinson
Author
Topic: Tommy Robinson (Read 421 times)
Bernie
Posts: 6 388
Tommy Robinson
«
on:
Today
at 10:04:58 AM »
What an utter prick this bloke is.
Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tommy-robinson-banned-football-matches-23173866?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main&fbclid=IwAR3I-L0Mg6eQZghhvB1cpdp5xkkbd09jC9EztIpnoJz-jEQTttGoYTMbLOg
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 441
TRUMP 2020
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:08:11 AM »
Fake news
He levelled a left wing wanker who was setting his lip up when he seen Tommy I seen the video . I think the dirty lefty cunt spat at Tommy as well. Well deserved smack
daftjim
Posts: 2 640
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:13:03 AM »
Sneaky punch from behind. What a fucking wanker
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 441
TRUMP 2020
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:17:31 AM »
Lefty verbally abused Tommy , Spat on him and made a sharp exit when Tommy went for him, Tom got held back from giving him a slap there n then . Tommy broke loose caught up with the shit stain and decked him
What would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim
daftjim
Posts: 2 640
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:23:02 AM »
Utter lying shyte.
Surrounded by his mates as well.
The same cunt made up the story about his Daughter getting touched up just to get publicity.
Complete scum of the earth followed by the same scum.
Fucking mugs like you have given him £thousands.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 441
TRUMP 2020
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:36:58 AM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 787
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:21:13 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:17:31 AM
Lefty verbally abused Tommy , Spat on him and made a sharp exit when Tommy went for him, Tom got held back from giving him a slap there n then . Tommy broke loose caught up with the shit stain and decked him
What would you do if some dirty cunt spat in your face at the match Jim
All of that is true, apart from the bit between the quote brackets
38red
Posts: 543
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:24:16 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:36:58 AM
Is he inviting the judge to jail him?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 033
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:35:10 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 10:04:58 AM
What an utter prick this bloke is.
Sets the right wing cause back years. Utter chav cretin.
This is correct, started out for some very good reasons highlighting what Beds OB were letting radical Islamist get away with but the whatever you think of his various campaigns, personally I think he's lost the plot since his original stuff in Luton, he is way too happy with his fists
El Capitan
Posts: 44 042
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:52:23 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 11:24:16 AM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:36:58 AM
Is he inviting the judge to jail him?
Yes. A bit of jail time is the best earner in his business model
Don pepe
Posts: 1 260
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:59:42 PM »
Timmys name is pure catnip to you isnt it
El Capitan
Posts: 44 042
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:03:21 PM »
Plenty of others replied before me Don
Even your fellow right winger Bernie thinks hes a grade A whopper
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 414
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:00:28 PM »
He is the antithesis of Owen Jones.
Truthfully they're both cock wombles but it goes to show how bent our society is that one is harassed and persecuted for his views while the other is defended by police.
T_Bone
Posts: 2 053
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:22:41 PM »
There was footage at the time of the bloke spitting at Tommy and Tommy was calm and called the bloke a numty.
The cunt wouldn't let it go and called Tommy a nonce so Tommy did what most of us would of done what he did it was self defence
And if you try and say you wouldn't you're a bigger fanny then the bloke what decked it
daftjim
Posts: 2 640
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:43:20 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 05:22:41 PM
There was footage at the time
Like theres footage of the guy touching his Daughter up. No there isnt.
Lies lies fucking lies
daftjim
Posts: 2 640
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:45:33 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:00:28 PM
He is the antithesis of Owen Jones.
Truthfully they're both cock wombles but it goes to show how bent our society is that one is harassed and persecuted for his views while the other is defended by police.
Had to google Owen Jones. Just a Journo. Who doesn't break the law you fucking idiot.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 260
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:46:24 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 05:43:20 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 05:22:41 PM
There was footage at the time
Like theres footage of the guy touching his Daughter up. No there isnt.
Lies lies fucking lies
Another one who tommys name is a dog whistle to - bet he laughs like fuck at the soft shite lefties he winds up
towz
Posts: 9 060
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:51:58 PM »
Poor Tommy, send him some money, you thick racist cunts
T_Bone
Posts: 2 053
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 05:56:02 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 05:43:20 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 05:22:41 PM
There was footage at the time
Like theres footage of the guy touching his Daughter up. No there isnt.
Lies lies fucking lies
He's obviously not gonna share a video like that to the public is he
Away use your loaf son
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 415
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 05:58:11 PM »
to anyone defending a grown man touching up a minor. Sort yourselves out.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 787
Re: Tommy Robinson
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 06:05:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:51:58 PM
Poor Tommy, send him some money, you thick racist cunts
Tommy aint daft. These suckers are though
