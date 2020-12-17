Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2020, 09:11:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Leeds Cardiff Boro Blackburn  (Read 352 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 442


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 AM »
Tonight's Accy  :like:
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 319


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:02:04 PM »
Never bet on Boro.  klins
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 442


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 PM »
Nice 300 biffs .... come to DAD
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 429


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:34:37 AM »
Top punting Crocky lad.



 




 jc
Logged
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 074

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:07 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:55:10 PM
Nice 300 biffs .... come to DAD



 :lenin: :mido:  :like:

BLACKBURN 98TH MINUTE WINNER   :homer:
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 