December 16, 2020, 01:21:34 AM
Author Topic: Euthanasia through the back door, clap for the nhs  (Read 89 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 710



« on: Yesterday at 09:38:39 PM »
Isnt the NHS just grande .. murdering cunts


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8995229/Elderly-patients-given-Not-Resuscitate-orders-against-families-wishes.html
Snoozy
Posts: 371


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:09:52 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:38:39 PM
Isnt the NHS just grande .. murdering cunts


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8995229/Elderly-patients-given-Not-Resuscitate-orders-against-families-wishes.html

No, youre wrong. Its the people wanting pubs to open who are the murdering, waste of oxygen, selfish bastards 
