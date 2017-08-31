Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 16, 2020, 01:21:20 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Donald Trump
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Donald Trump (Read 365 times)
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 045
Donald Trump
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:05 PM »
Whiny snowflake still won't concede. Face it Donny you got your lardy arse kicked!
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:08:55 PM by Squarewheelbike
»
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 048
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:47 PM »
Time will tell..
The Child sniffer is nowhere near the Whitehouse Yet..
You will find The courts will decide Who Won and who Cheated..
Not Fake Media
The Game is a foot Sherlock..
He is not going to babysit my kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zf8sJri25kU
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:17:54 PM by plazmuh
»
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 1 255
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:18 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 07:29:05 PM
Whiny snowflake still won't concede. Face it Donny you got your lardy arse kicked!
Why does it bother you so much? What is it about daft cunts in london that they get obsessed with american current affairs amd seek to mimic what yanks are doing? Bleating on about trump,
, weve got our owm issues but they dont want to know anything about those.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 048
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:05 PM »
As Fake Media is controlling the Covid Information all the Time,
There is little to say on it..
You know the Truth is the last thing to emerge so im simply
keeping my powder dry for now..
As for Trump he now has full control of the Planet..
Everything unknown will be revealed by Trump
Not by the shitholes in the bbc..
The Divine timtable is now in play Please enjoy the show..
The end will be Most Awesome so im told..
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 477
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:35 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 048
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:05:21 PM »
The replicators from Stargate have been busy..
Sleepy Joes a Clone Ranger..
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 048
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:17 PM »
Knowing my dumb luck Im stuck on Biden Timeline..
Nethertheless It will work out well..
It always does..
They have watched all the Timelines and no matter what they do,
They cant change bugger all..
So grab a beer and chill out..
Everything ends well..
PEACE OUT
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 048
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:25 PM »
Is this really the guy you want????????????
REALLY???
After Pedophilia Accusations, Delaware Cops Refer Hunter Biden Laptop Case To FBI..
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 777
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:12 PM »
Are you all saying Biden is a fucking paedophile?
Is that what you are saying?
Fucks sake
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 408
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:39:12 PM
Are you all saying Biden is a fucking paedophile?
Is that what you are saying?
Fucks sake
He certainly like to sniff and touch children, is that normal behavior round your gaff?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 777
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:29 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:40:50 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:39:12 PM
Are you all saying Biden is a fucking paedophile?
Is that what you are saying?
Fucks sake
He certainly like to sniff and touch children, is that normal behavior round your gaff?
Are all you screaming mis-informers suggesting that the next President of the USA is a fucking paedophile?
Say it, or shut up. What a vile slur.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 048
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:49 PM »
Im saying its not the Behavior for the Supposed Leader of the Free World..
Its not even a slur its photographic evidence of said behavior..
There is also a video of him saying stuff to a teenager
about getting a hard on just by standing next to her..
Thats not how a President is supposed to behave..
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 711
Once in every lifetime
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:31 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 09:32:25 PM
Is this really the guy you want????????????
REALLY???
After Pedophilia Accusations, Delaware Cops Refer Hunter Biden Laptop Case To FBI..
Oww Bob The Knob, open your eyes.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 777
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:59 PM »
Hes a paedo, then lads.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 817
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:48 PM »
Where to start,where to start,as me auld mam used to say
1...Biden & Trump are both CUNTS
2...any fucker doesn't get their news sauces from the same places you do are sheeple.
3...I news 24,c'mon Plaz,know yer a wind up merchant.....but 'kin he'll 😋x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 1 078
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:27 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 07:29:05 PM
Whiny snowflake still won't concede. Face it Donny you got your lardy arse kicked!
If I was a 50 year old pot washer, in central London I would worry less about Donald Trump and more about how I don't end up in a cardboard box in Trafalgar Square at Christmas
Priorities .......just saying
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 048
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:19 PM »
Bob all im saying is Watch how it plays out..
Its wonderful entertainment..
When its all over I will cheer all the Actors on stage..
The good ones and the baddies..
BE AT PEACE
All IS WELL
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:26:33 PM by plazmuh
»
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 045
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:27 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Yesterday
at 10:12:27 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 07:29:05 PM
Whiny snowflake still won't concede. Face it Donny you got your lardy arse kicked!
If I was a 50 year old pot washer,
I'm a pot washer now?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 777
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:35 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 10:39:27 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on
Yesterday
at 10:12:27 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 07:29:05 PM
Whiny snowflake still won't concede. Face it Donny you got your lardy arse kicked!
If I was a 50 year old pot washer,
I'm a pot washer now?
Im Norman Stanley Fletcher, so you can fuck off moaning
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 1 255
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:08 PM »
SWB - dont you ever feel like giving up the Peter pan shite and coming back to marske? Its never going to happen for you in london is it. No offence but it must be a pretty dickensian existence living on a barmans wage in london?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 045
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:20 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 10:56:08 PM
SWB - dont you ever feel like giving up the Peter pan shite and coming back to marske? Its never going to happen for you in london is it. No offence but it must be a pretty dickensian existence living on a barmans wage in london?
Not a lot of theatres in Marske, or Teesside for that matter, so I'll stick where I am and wait for them to reopen. In the meantime being furloughed is OK, but boring!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 037
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:29 PM »
No offence...
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Technician
Offline
Posts: 84
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:29 PM »
Basically Joe Biden is the worse ever (bar one) presidential candidate and he still kicked Donald's arse
So the American public came out in their droves to ensure "The Retarded One" didn't get another 4 years.
Even though they didn't particularly like Biden they sure as hell didn't want another 4 years of piss taking.
Fade into obscurity now you piece of shit - apart from the court cases that are coming your way.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 914
Pack o cunts
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 12:47:29 AM »
Quote from: Technician on
Yesterday
at 11:17:29 PM
Basically Joe Biden is the worse ever (bar one) presidential candidate and he still kicked Donald's arse
So the American public came out in their droves to ensure "The Retarded One" didn't get another 4 years.
Even though they didn't particularly like Biden they sure as hell didn't want another 4 years of piss taking.
Fade into obscurity now you piece of shit - apart from the court cases that are coming your way.
Who the fuck are you like?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 777
Re: Donald Trump
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 12:56:13 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:47:29 AM
Quote from: Technician on
Yesterday
at 11:17:29 PM
Basically Joe Biden is the worse ever (bar one) presidential candidate and he still kicked Donald's arse
So the American public came out in their droves to ensure "The Retarded One" didn't get another 4 years.
Even though they didn't particularly like Biden they sure as hell didn't want another 4 years of piss taking.
Fade into obscurity now you piece of shit - apart from the court cases that are coming your way.
Who the fuck are you like?
Hes Correctman from The Avengers
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...