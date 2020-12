Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 043 Donald Trump « on: Today at 07:29:05 PM » Whiny snowflake still won't concede. Face it Donny you got your lardy arse kicked!

plazmuh

Posts: 14 043 Re: Donald Trump « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:33:47 PM »



The Child sniffer is nowhere near the Whitehouse Yet..



You will find The courts will decide Who Won and who Cheated..



Not Fake Media



The Game is a foot Sherlock..







He is not going to babysit my kids

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zf8sJri25kU



Don pepe

Posts: 1 253 Re: Donald Trump « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:29:18 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:29:05 PM Whiny snowflake still won't concede. Face it Donny you got your lardy arse kicked!





Why does it bother you so much? What is it about daft cunts in london that they get obsessed with american current affairs amd seek to mimic what yanks are doing? Bleating on about trump, , weve got our owm issues but they dont want to know anything about those. Why does it bother you so much? What is it about daft cunts in london that they get obsessed with american current affairs amd seek to mimic what yanks are doing? Bleating on about trump,, weve got our owm issues but they dont want to know anything about those. Logged