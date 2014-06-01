Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 15, 2020, 10:17:53 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
T_M TV 📺
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: T_M TV 📺 (Read 162 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 693
T_M TV 📺
«
on:
Today
at 05:59:58 PM »
https://youtu.be/0q1Uy1vs3Hk
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 400
Bugger.
Re: T_M TV 📺
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:03:33 PM »
Have you ever pushed a Canadian chap into a British swimming pool?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 043
Re: T_M TV 📺
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:15:53 PM »
Despite being a parody of out of date ignorant views and attitudes, Alf Garnett became a poster boy for the right wing, same thing happened with Loadsamoney with the Yuppies in the 80's.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 003
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: T_M TV 📺
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:33:28 PM »
I NEVER MISSED AN EPISODE WHEN I WAS A YOUNG UN 👍
ME AND THE OLD BLOKE USED TO LAFF LIKE FUCK 👍😂😀😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 711
Once in every lifetime
Re: T_M TV 📺
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:57:53 PM »
Good news.
Since TM returned, Chelsea and he who shall not be mentioned, have been shite.
Every cloud eh
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 003
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: T_M TV 📺
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:03:23 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:57:53 PM
Good news.
Since TM returned, Chelsea and he who shall not be mentioned, have been shite.
Every cloud eh
HE'S JINXED FATS LAMPARD AND THE BIG P 👍😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 711
Once in every lifetime
Re: T_M TV 📺
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:08:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:03:23 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:57:53 PM
Good news.
Since TM returned, Chelsea and he who shall not be mentioned, have been shite.
Every cloud eh
HE'S JINXED FATS LAMPARD AND THE BIG P 👍😂👍
Good lad TM
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...