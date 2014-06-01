Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2020, 10:17:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: T_M TV 📺  (Read 161 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 693



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:59:58 PM »



 https://youtu.be/0q1Uy1vs3Hk
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 400


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:03:33 PM »
Have you ever pushed a Canadian chap into a British swimming pool?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 043


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:15:53 PM »
Despite being a parody of out of date ignorant views and attitudes, Alf Garnett became a poster boy for the right wing, same thing happened with Loadsamoney with the Yuppies in the 80's.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 003

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:33:28 PM »
I NEVER MISSED AN EPISODE WHEN I WAS A YOUNG UN  👍

ME AND THE OLD BLOKE USED TO LAFF LIKE FUCK  👍😂😀😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 711


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:57:53 PM »
Good news.

Since TM returned, Chelsea and he who shall not be mentioned, have been shite.

Every cloud eh 
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 003

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:03:23 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:57:53 PM
Good news.

Since TM returned, Chelsea and he who shall not be mentioned, have been shite.

Every cloud eh 


HE'S JINXED FATS LAMPARD AND THE BIG P  👍😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 711


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:08:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:03:23 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:57:53 PM
Good news.

Since TM returned, Chelsea and he who shall not be mentioned, have been shite.

Every cloud eh 


HE'S JINXED FATS LAMPARD AND THE BIG P  👍😂👍


Good lad TM
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 