December 15, 2020, 05:42:44 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ROBERTS IS OFF BACK TO CITY IN JAN....
Author
Topic: ROBERTS IS OFF BACK TO CITY IN JAN.... (Read 14 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 998
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
ROBERTS IS OFF BACK TO CITY IN JAN....
«
on:
Today
at 05:35:50 PM »
LAZY CUNT IN TRAINING 👍
COLIN IS TRYING TO BRING YANNICK IN 👍
IF ANYONE CAN GET THE BEST OUT OF HIM.. HE CAN 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
