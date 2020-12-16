nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 789





Posts: 3 789 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #51 on: December 17, 2020, 12:28:18 PM » Have i missed something?



Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?



I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?



That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.



Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.



How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.



But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.



If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........

Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 524





Posts: 5 524 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #53 on: December 17, 2020, 12:30:25 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on December 17, 2020, 12:28:18 PM Have i missed something?



Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?



I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?



That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.



Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.



How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.



But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.



If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........





Okay Kev Ken. OkayKen. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 283





Posts: 1 283 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #57 on: December 17, 2020, 05:35:49 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on December 17, 2020, 12:28:18 PM Have i missed something?



Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?



I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?



That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.



Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.



How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.



But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.



If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........





Its just his pathetic attempt at invalidating your point of view. Lads who can come on here behave decently because, unlike dave, they arent compensating for not being able to speak their mind in reality. This is daves outlet, his safe place - let him have it, hes just background noise really. Its just his pathetic attempt at invalidating your point of view. Lads who can come on here behave decently because, unlike dave, they arent compensating for not being able to speak their mind in reality. This is daves outlet, his safe place - let him have it, hes just background noise really. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 089





Posts: 44 089 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #63 on: December 17, 2020, 09:11:00 PM »





Remember it was changed to Capsdave when Crocket was convinced that every poster who thought he was a thick cunt was THE D MAN Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 452





Posts: 1 452 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #65 on: December 17, 2020, 09:11:52 PM »







Hats off to all of you.



Lads on here who don't hide who they are in real life.Hats off to all of you. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 524





Posts: 5 524 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #66 on: December 17, 2020, 09:14:21 PM »



Hats off to Matty and Lids Cant argue with that.Hats off to Matty and Lids Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 714







TMPosts: 15 714 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #68 on: December 17, 2020, 09:17:51 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 524





Posts: 5 524 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #69 on: December 17, 2020, 09:18:41 PM » Thats genuine, theyre the only two who openly admit to being who they are, none of this Nekder ohh these three posters know who I am bollocks, everyone could say that. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 452





Posts: 1 452 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #73 on: December 17, 2020, 09:22:01 PM »



You're not one of them that know by the way.



Those who know, know.You're not one of them that know by the way. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 524





Posts: 5 524 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #76 on: December 17, 2020, 09:25:30 PM » So you want us to believe youre a 24 stone karaoke singer with that stupid haircut? Give over you mad fucker Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 524





Posts: 5 524 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #80 on: December 17, 2020, 09:33:23 PM » No offence Kev, but youve got history of being a fucking fruit loop, the less people you know the better Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 524





Posts: 5 524 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #82 on: December 17, 2020, 09:37:21 PM »



Have one Sid



Is that someone blowing?Have one Sid Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 452





Posts: 1 452 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #83 on: December 17, 2020, 09:39:38 PM »



Don't have the one mate, have three from me.



As soon as an anonymous poster has to resort to bringing another posters real name into it then it's a massive huge fuck off sign that they are fuming.Don't have the one mate, have three from me. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 714







TMPosts: 15 714 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #86 on: December 17, 2020, 11:05:49 PM »

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 837





Posts: 837 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #87 on: December 17, 2020, 11:55:10 PM » There's those that know an then those who don't know,but.....the ones that know don't know that the ones who don't know know that the ones that know don't know that they know,sooo,the do know v don't know =



X÷y x.05'¶ 42 π ¢ over 32 = don't know. Sooooooo



FUCK OFF YA BUNCH A CUNTS



Shabba 😘, Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 714







TMPosts: 15 714 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:15:43 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 748





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 748Once in every lifetime Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 AM » You must have a boring life if you have to go on my Facebook pages to get your kicks... Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 789





Posts: 3 789 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 01:21:03 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on December 17, 2020, 09:18:41 PM Thats genuine, theyre the only two who openly admit to being who they are, none of this Nekder ohh these three posters know who I am bollocks, everyone could say that.



But why would i lie? Its more your issue than mine.



How do you manage in life if you distrust everything you are told/read?



I could "sit" here all day and try to name who i think the anon's are but if they want to remain anon that's their choice.



I have nothing to fear, no skeleton's in my closet etc etc so i dont have to worry about being "outed" on a message board, that is the only part of certain poster's using anon as an excuse to spout off without having the stones to say it IRL...... But why would i lie? Its more your issue than mine.How do you manage in life if you distrust everything you are told/read?I could "sit" here all day and try to name who i think the anon's are but if they want to remain anon that's their choice.I have nothing to fear, no skeleton's in my closet etc etc so i dont have to worry about being "outed" on a message board, that is the only part of certain poster's using anon as an excuse to spout off without having the stones to say it IRL...... Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 524





Posts: 5 524 Re: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎 « Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 05:43:27 PM » I didnt say you lied, I said if being known by a few other posters stops you being anonymous then that will be most people on here, if we are using that logic then Im not anonymous Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

