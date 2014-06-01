|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
Have i missed something?
Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?
I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?
That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.
Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.
How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.
But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.
If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........
Okay
Kev
Ken.
Cunt.............
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Have i missed something?
Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?
I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?
That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.
Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.
How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.
But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.
If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........
Okay
Kev
Ken.
Cunt.............
Never a truer word spoken.
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Those who know, know.
You're not one of them that know by the way.
too right, there's plenty on here who know who several of us are in real life.
Obviously no fucker gives a fuck about capstroll
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|