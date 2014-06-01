Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎  (Read 1452 times)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:36 PM
Ken or Kev..... same thing    mcl

NEVER ...FFS.....
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:28:18 PM »
Have i missed something?

Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?

I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?

That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.

Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.

How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.

But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.

If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:29:28 PM »
I read that as 'multiple accountants' and nearly fainted
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:30:25 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:28:18 PM
Have i missed something?

Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?

I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?

That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.

Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.

How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.

But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.

If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........


Okay Kev Ken.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:31:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:30:25 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:28:18 PM
Have i missed something?

Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?

I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?

That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.

Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.

How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.

But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.

If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........


Okay Kev Ken.

Cunt.............
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:49:42 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:31:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:30:25 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:28:18 PM
Have i missed something?

Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?

I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?

That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.

Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.

How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.

But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.

If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........


Okay Kev Ken.

Cunt.............


Never a truer word spoken.

 mick
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:04:17 PM »
Alright chippy tits  :like:
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:35:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:28:18 PM
Have i missed something?

Or was it the Ken/Kev comment?

I just dont get it. Why is it so difficult to believe that i have never been anybody on here other than me?

That, to me, shows the level of paranoia on this board lately.

Just because some users choose to have multiple accounts does not mean everybody has to be 1.

How i am on here is how i am IRL, Rik, Lids etc know me.

But just to re-iterate i have never been any previous poster past/present.

If i call you a cunt believe me it's Ken/Nekder calling you it nobody else........


Its just his pathetic attempt at invalidating your point of view. Lads who can come on here behave decently because, unlike dave, they arent compensating for not being able to speak their mind in reality. This is daves outlet, his safe place - let him have it, hes just background noise really.
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:39:26 PM »
What was your previous username then Don? 
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:51:37 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:39:26 PM
What was your previous username then Don? 

Why does it matter?

What was yours?
