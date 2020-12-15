Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2020, 09:15:30 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: BERNIE THE WRONG UN 👎  (Read 1019 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Yesterday at 05:27:08 PM »
STARTS A THREAD ABOUT ME.... THEN DELETES IF AFTER ALL THE COMMENTS 👎

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CUNT  👎👎👎

PROPER WRONG UN AND ON THIS FORUM FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS 👎👎👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:38:17 PM »
THE THREAD ALSO NEVER WENT THE WAY HE THOUGHT IT WOULD  😂😂😂

SHIT HIMSELF LIKE THE CHICKEN HE IS, 👍🐔🐔🐔

WHEN THE PHOTOS WENT UP 👍😀😀😀😀😀👍

WHAT A FUCKING COWARD 👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 156


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 PM »
There was more potential libel in that thread than the trials of Oscar Wilde.
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:11:21 PM
There was more potential libel in that thread than the trials of Oscar Wilde.





GOOD JOB NO NAMES WHERE MENTIONED THEN  👍🙄👍

BUT WOULDN'T PUT IT PAST A CUNT LIKE BERNIE  👎

I DON'T THINK SHE WOULD OF LIKED THE PHOTO HE PUT UP  👎😂👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:27:08 PM
STARTS A THREAD ABOUT ME.... THEN DELETES IF AFTER ALL THE COMMENTS 👎

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CUNT  👎👎👎

PROPER WRONG UN AND ON THIS FORUM FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS 👎👎👎



It wasn't me who deleted it you stupid cunt.

Why would i delete a thread where you were getting yet another hammering??

Get your facts right granddad.  :wanker:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:39:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:27:08 PM
STARTS A THREAD ABOUT ME.... THEN DELETES IF AFTER ALL THE COMMENTS 👎

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CUNT  👎👎👎

PROPER WRONG UN AND ON THIS FORUM FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS 👎👎👎



It wasn't me who deleted it you stupid cunt.

Why would i delete a thread where you were getting yet another hammering??

Get your facts right granddad.  :wanker:

LONG TIME CONTACTING HER YOU DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂🐔🐔🐔

YOU WOULD NEVER DARE DO ANYTHING THAT COULD GIVE YOUR IDENTITY AWAY 😂😂😂👎🐔🐔🐔
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
headset
Posts: 814


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:36:36 AM »
I missed all this yesterday..... which is a bastard...... :basil:

I've no doubt it's set to go off again today between you 2 .......  monkey


I will try to keep tuned in......  :like:

 
Minge
Posts: 10 059

Superstar


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:06:05 AM »
Bernie might be liddles 2nd account  mick
Now that would be proper schizo !
LeeTublin
Posts: 318


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:48:34 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:36:36 AM
I missed all this yesterday..... which is a bastard...... :basil:

I've no doubt it's set to go off again today between you 2 .......  monkey


I will try to keep tuned in......  :like:

 

Bernie puts a job advert up for platers asking Liddle if hes interested. Then Liddle puts up pictures of the lass from the recruitment firm saying he has shagged her and she is a fruit loop. Only one person in the wrong there. 
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:22:53 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:48:34 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:36:36 AM
I missed all this yesterday..... which is a bastard...... :basil:

I've no doubt it's set to go off again today between you 2 .......  monkey


I will try to keep tuned in......  :like:

 

Bernie puts a job advert up for platers asking Liddle if hes interested. Then Liddle puts up pictures of the lass from the recruitment firm saying he has shagged her and she is a fruit loop. Only one person in the wrong there. 

^ This ^

He's now claiming he didn't name anyone, even though my first post had the girls name (e-mail address) in it, and in the second post he said "I've fucked her", and then went on to make loads of other accusations including about the father of her child.  souey

Ben wiseley steped in and deleted it.

Yet again Liddle's wobble gob has got him into bother, and yet again he's back peddling like fuck to try to repair the damage.  souey

He better hope nobody who knows her screen shotted it and sent it to her (or her boyfriend).
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 441


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:33:27 AM »
lids screen shot of your P-M to him say's you have already sent it off to her in a screen shot Bernie ?

Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:35:12 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:33:27 AM
lids screen shot of your P-M to him say's you have already sent it off to her in a screen shot Bernie ?



I know - i was baiting him 

Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 441


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:38:50 AM »
Fair enough if its just banter  :like:
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:40:49 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:38:50 AM
Fair enough if its just banter  :like:

Yeah.......then again, if someone was posting up pics of My Mrs and saying they'd fucked her and she had a screw loose, i'd probably be interested in hearing about it 

As i say.......wobble gob  :unlike:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 441


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:42:05 AM »
Both mine have a few screws loose  :unlike:

Think they are all round the bend to be honest 
King of the North
Posts: 1 517


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:56:46 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:42:05 AM
Both mine have a few screws loose  :unlike:

Think they are all round the bend to be honest 

Totally agree crocket. They all have the ability to be mental.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 441


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:01:50 AM »
 :like:

Goes for blokes as well especially lefty pavement stains , Bernie has wrote all this above but if any crank has sent shit off to that woman it's Bernie who's gonna get the blame for doing it now . 
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:02:58 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:01:50 AM
:like:

Goes for blokes as well especially lefty pavement stains , Bernie has wrote all this above but if any crank has sent shit off to that woman it's Bernie who's gonna get the blame for doing it now . 

Why would it be blame?

She has a right to know if some moron is nicking pics of her FB and putting them on here.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 441


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:05:04 AM »
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:24:46 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:05:04 AM
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.

I get flack on here 24/7 so it's not an issue  mcl
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:26:27 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:01:50 AM
:like:

Goes for blokes as well especially lefty pavement stains , Bernie has wrote all this above but if any crank has sent shit off to that woman it's Bernie who's gonna get the blame for doing it now . 

Why would it be blame?

She has a right to know if some moron is nicking pics of her FB and putting them on here.


SO THE PIC YOU PUT UP OF HER SLATING HER SAYING THIS IS HOW SHE REALLY LOOKS NOT LIKE THE AIR BRUSHED FACEBOOK PHOTO LIDDLE PUT UP..... DOESN'T COUNT EH.?

GOOD JOB I SCREENSHOTTED IT ALL SO SHE KNOWS WHO IS CALLING HER A FAT UGLY BINT EH  👍

AND BY THE WAY SHE'S SINGLE 😂😂😂

I KNOW THIS COZ I KNOW HER 👍

MAKE SURE YA PUT YA REAL NAME IN YER E MAIL YOU SHITHOUSE CUNT 👍😂😂😂🐔🐔🐔
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:28:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:26:27 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:01:50 AM
:like:

Goes for blokes as well especially lefty pavement stains , Bernie has wrote all this above but if any crank has sent shit off to that woman it's Bernie who's gonna get the blame for doing it now . 

Why would it be blame?

She has a right to know if some moron is nicking pics of her FB and putting them on here.


SO THE PIC YOU PUT UP OF HER SLATING HER SAYING THIS IS HOW SHE REALLY LOOKS NOT LIKE THE AIR BRUSHED FACEBOOK PHOTO LIDDLE PUT UP..... DOESN'T COUNT EH.?

GOOD JOB I SCREENSHOTTED IT ALL SO SHE KNOWS WHO IS CALLING HER A FAT UGLY BINT EH  👍

AND BY THE WAY SHE'S SINGLE 😂😂😂

I KNOW THIS COZ I KNOW HER 👍

MAKE SURE YA PUT YA REAL NAME IN YER E MAIL YOU SHITHOUSE CUNT 👍😂😂😂🐔🐔🐔

The pic i put up was from a company website. You went and raided her FB 

You know you fucked up and you are bricking it  :nige:

WOBBLE GOB!!!!! 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 730


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:28:53 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:05:04 AM
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.

I get flack on here 24/7 so it's not an issue  mcl

https://gifrific.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/violin-steve-buscemi.gif
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:30:57 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:28:53 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:05:04 AM
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.

I get flack on here 24/7 so it's not an issue  mcl

https://gifrific.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/violin-steve-buscemi.gif

 oleary
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 730


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:31:59 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:30:57 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:28:53 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:05:04 AM
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.

I get flack on here 24/7 so it's not an issue  mcl

https://gifrific.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/violin-steve-buscemi.gif

 oleary



Awww Im honoured.

Get some new material, you boring cunt
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:36:47 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:31:59 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:30:57 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:28:53 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:05:04 AM
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.

I get flack on here 24/7 so it's not an issue  mcl

https://gifrific.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/violin-steve-buscemi.gif

 oleary



Awww Im honoured.

Get some new material, you boring cunt


👍😂😂😂👍

HE'S AS PREDICTABLE AS SHEFFIELD UNITEDS FOOTBALL RESULTS 😂😂😂

THE BORING CUNT 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:38:49 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:28:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:26:27 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:02:58 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:01:50 AM
:like:

Goes for blokes as well especially lefty pavement stains , Bernie has wrote all this above but if any crank has sent shit off to that woman it's Bernie who's gonna get the blame for doing it now . 

Why would it be blame?

She has a right to know if some moron is nicking pics of her FB and putting them on here.


SO THE PIC YOU PUT UP OF HER SLATING HER SAYING THIS IS HOW SHE REALLY LOOKS NOT LIKE THE AIR BRUSHED FACEBOOK PHOTO LIDDLE PUT UP..... DOESN'T COUNT EH.?

GOOD JOB I SCREENSHOTTED IT ALL SO SHE KNOWS WHO IS CALLING HER A FAT UGLY BINT EH  👍

AND BY THE WAY SHE'S SINGLE 😂😂😂

I KNOW THIS COZ I KNOW HER 👍

MAKE SURE YA PUT YA REAL NAME IN YER E MAIL YOU SHITHOUSE CUNT 👍😂😂😂🐔🐔🐔

The pic i put up was from a company website. You went and raided her FB 

You know you fucked up and you are bricking it  :nige:

WOBBLE GOB!!!!! 

YOU SLAGGED HER OFF SAYING SHE WAS AN UGLY CUNT AND ALL HER FB PHOTOS WERE AIRBRUSHED  🙄

YOU ARE THE ONE BRICKING IT.... I DON'T GIVE A RATS ARSE  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 730


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:39:16 AM »
Hey  Bernie the stalker, Ive updated my Facebook profile picture, if you havent popped by in the last few minutes.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:43:29 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:39:16 AM
Hey  Bernie the stalker, Ive updated my Facebook profile picture, if you havent popped by in the last few minutes.




WHAT A SAD EXISTENCE OF A SUPPOSED MAN EH 👎

TRAWLING FACEBOOK LOOKING AT STRANGERS PHOTOS 👎😂😂😂👎

FUCKING RIGHT WRONG UN WEIRDO 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CapsDave
Posts: 5 484


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:51:09 AM »
I dont think Bernie is bricking it, seeing as though nobody knows who he is, especially not the lass you put pictures up of saying youd fucked her and that she has problems with her kids dad and that she has a screw loose, why would Bernie be bricking it anyway?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:56:11 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:51:09 AM
I dont think Bernie is bricking it, seeing as though nobody knows who he is, especially not the lass you put pictures up of saying youd fucked her and that she has problems with her kids dad and that she has a screw loose, why would Bernie be bricking it anyway?

IF HE CONTACTED HER SHE WOULD GET HIS ID 👍

I HOPE HE DOES THEN WE CAN SOON PUT THIS TO BED  🥊

BUT HE WON'T COZ HE'S A FUCKING BIG SHITBAG 👍😂😂😂👍🐔🐔🐔
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:04:04 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:51:09 AM
I dont think Bernie is bricking it, seeing as though nobody knows who he is, especially not the lass you put pictures up of saying youd fucked her and that she has problems with her kids dad and that she has a screw loose, why would Bernie be bricking it anyway?

 :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
Posts: 6 388


« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:05:10 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:56:11 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:51:09 AM
I dont think Bernie is bricking it, seeing as though nobody knows who he is, especially not the lass you put pictures up of saying youd fucked her and that she has problems with her kids dad and that she has a screw loose, why would Bernie be bricking it anyway?

IF HE CONTACTED HER SHE WOULD GET HIS ID 👍

I HOPE HE DOES THEN WE CAN SOON PUT THIS TO BED  🥊

BUT HE WON'T COZ HE'S A FUCKING BIG SHITBAG 👍😂😂😂👍🐔🐔🐔

How would she get my ID from a hotmail or Gmail account?

You really are thick aren't you?

Still, good job you are not wound up about it eh?  :meltdown: :stairlift:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LeeTublin
Posts: 318


« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:55:06 AM »
Funny as fuck on here. 
headset
Posts: 814


« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:13:38 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:06:05 AM
Bernie might be liddles 2nd account  mick
Now that would be proper schizo !

Nah,,,, you'd have 2 be mad to have 2 accounts on here..... monkey
headset
Posts: 814


« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:17:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:36:47 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:31:59 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:30:57 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:28:53 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:05:04 AM
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.

I get flack on here 24/7 so it's not an issue  mcl

https://gifrific.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/violin-steve-buscemi.gif

 oleary



Awww Im honoured.

Get some new material, you boring cunt


👍😂😂😂👍

HE'S AS PREDICTABLE AS SHEFFIELD UNITEDS FOOTBALL RESULTS 😂😂😂

THE BORING CUNT 👎




 monkey......look at towersy straight up sloths arse on the defence...... lost
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 730


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:47:12 PM »
And look at headset up Bernies arse.

Wipe your mouth, you filthy animal klins
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 153


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:41:10 PM »
This is getting seriously fucking boring.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 730


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:51:56 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 07:41:10 PM
This is getting seriously fucking boring.

Isnt it just.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
Posts: 125


« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:58:27 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:51:56 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 07:41:10 PM
This is getting seriously fucking boring.

Isnt it just.

Could top yourself? Just an option 🤔
nekder365
Posts: 3 781


« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:26:47 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:31:59 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:30:57 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:28:53 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:05:04 AM
I mean if you have not done it you will get the flack for doing it anyway . If you see what I mean ,.

I get flack on here 24/7 so it's not an issue  mcl

https://gifrific.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/violin-steve-buscemi.gif

 oleary



Awww Im honoured.

Get some new material, you boring cunt

Hey Rik if you ever get to even 10% of Isreal's (that the real body on the pic, sadly passed away now,) fame and fortune you will have made it matey.
I'd consider this a honour that the Bash Street Kids mention you in the same breath as Isreal....
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
El Capitan
Posts: 44 052


« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:30:08 PM »
Israel
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 3 781


« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:36:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:30:08 PM
Israel

Matty or Twat? Same ting same ting.........
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
El Capitan
Posts: 44 052


« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:38:36 PM »
Ken or Kev..... same thing    mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 3 781


« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:41:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:36 PM
Ken or Kev..... same thing    mcl

I can 100% confirm/guarantee its Ken.

Whereas Matty/Twatty is too close to call fella.......
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
El Capitan
Posts: 44 052


« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:43:07 PM »
Your secret is safe with me Ken



Sid sid sid
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 484


« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:10:40 PM »
 mick
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 730


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:12:23 PM »
 mick
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 053

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:13:43 PM »
 mick
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Posts: 44 052


« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:14:45 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
