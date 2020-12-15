Johnny Thunder

Posts: 13 421Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:00:29 PM » Sly Cunt were at it this morning. First three interviewees all steered to the same question about relaxing rules for Christmas being reckless.



Utter fuckin bastards.



Logged

Posts: 14 047 Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:07:14 PM » The wife has lost a sister an a nephew this year..



So its real enough..



Fake Media and a woeful Government are to blame..



Logged

Posts: 73 Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:35:00 PM » Got to cancel Christmas for the greater good. I was in the Merchant Navy and missed quite a few Christmas' and just got on with it.

Got to cancel Christmas for the greater good. I was in the Merchant Navy and missed quite a few Christmas' and just got on with it.

Armed forces and many others away for Christmas but crack on and make the best of it. We should all do the same. Logged

Posts: 675 Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:09 PM » Christmas will not be cancelled in this house whatever Boris says.

Ive lost a family member as well, with covid 19 on her death certificate. Not a chance thats what actually killed her though. I think 2130 is the total so far of people who have died of covid in England. The rest were all with positive test which to be honest could mean absolutely anything. We all know how bad the false positives situation is. Logged

Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 08:11:09 PM

Do cancelling christmas means what in practical terms? No inter household mingling, full lockdown of shops, etc. It wont make an difference - theyre saying weve got an arterial bleed but theyre gona put another plaster on it. Fucking stupid Do cancelling christmas means what in practical terms? No inter household mingling, full lockdown of shops, etc. It wont make an difference - theyre saying weve got an arterial bleed but theyre gona put another plaster on it. Fucking stupid Logged

Posts: 7 043 Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:31:13 PM » Pubs reopened in July, no increase in cases. Schools go back in September and there's a spike, solution shut pubs! Logged

Johnny Thunder

Just get the fuckin pubs open ye fuckin nazi cunts. Logged Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.