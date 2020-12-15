Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Media determined to cancel Christmas  (Read 398 times)
Bobupanddown
Today at 04:54:28 PM
Because London got teir 3.

Come the revolution......
El Capitan
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:56:19 PM
Winterval 
Johnny Thunder
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:00:29 PM
Sly Cunt were at it this morning. First three interviewees all steered to the same question about relaxing rules for Christmas being reckless.

Utter fuckin bastards.

And that jock cunt doing the interviewing cal fuck off the end of Huntcliff the cunt.
Itchy_ring
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:02:39 PM
Stamers now jumping on the bandwagon, bunch of cunts  :meltdown:
LeeTublin
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:02:53 PM
All over the BBC labour jumping on the band wagon as well.  lost
plazmuh
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:30:47 PM


 :like:
clag01
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:46:44 PM
I'll tell my mates kids and family It's a scam. He died of it on sunday.  :unlike:
plazmuh
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:56:33 PM
Unfortunately people do die..

Sorry for youre friends Loss..
Don pepe
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:31 PM
No ones saying it doesnt exist. What is being said is that its being mishandled by governments
plazmuh
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:07:14 PM
The wife has lost a sister an a nephew this year..

So its real enough..

Fake Media and a woeful Government are to blame..

We are being played by both..
Spidoolie
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:35:00 PM
Got to cancel Christmas for the greater good. I was in the Merchant Navy and missed quite a few Christmas' and just got on with it.
Armed forces and many others away for Christmas but crack on and make the best of it. We should all do the same.
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:09 PM
Christmas will not be cancelled in this house whatever Boris says.
Ive lost a family member as well, with covid 19 on her death certificate. Not a chance thats what actually killed her though. I think 2130 is the total so far of people who have died of covid in England. The rest were all with positive test which to be honest could mean absolutely anything. We all know how bad the false positives situation is.
Don pepe
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:25:38 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 08:11:09 PM
Christmas will not be cancelled in this house whatever Boris says.
Ive lost a family member as well, with covid 19 on her death certificate. Not a chance thats what actually killed her though. I think 2130 is the total so far of people who have died of covid in England. The rest were all with positive test which to be honest could mean absolutely anything. We all know how bad the false positives situation is.

Do cancelling christmas means what in practical terms? No inter household mingling, full lockdown of shops, etc. It wont make an difference - theyre saying weve got an arterial bleed but theyre gona put another plaster on it. Fucking stupid
Squarewheelbike
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:31:13 PM
Pubs reopened in July, no increase in cases. Schools go back in September and there's a spike, solution shut pubs!
Bobupanddown
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:38:33 PM
So if we stay locked down when the cases per 100,000 in regions are less than 3 when can we ever come out?

When death is eradicated?

Quarantine the vulnerable let the rest of us get on with it.

Build more hospitals and respirators if you have to.

Johnny Thunder
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:52:15 PM
Just get the fuckin pubs open ye fuckin nazi cunts.




 :wanker:



 
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #16 on: Today at 10:11:24 PM
Staying at home is bad for our health. Going out and getting fresh air and exercise is what we need to be doing. We need to banish this crazy idea that asymptomatic spread is a problem. It bloody isnt, lets not be silly. Get rid of this crazy idea and it blows away the reason for wearing masks which will actually cause health problems due to the majority of people being unable to use them correctly
