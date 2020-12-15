Christmas will not be cancelled in this house whatever Boris says.

Ive lost a family member as well, with covid 19 on her death certificate. Not a chance thats what actually killed her though. I think 2130 is the total so far of people who have died of covid in England. The rest were all with positive test which to be honest could mean absolutely anything. We all know how bad the false positives situation is.



Do cancelling christmas means what in practical terms? No inter household mingling, full lockdown of shops, etc. It wont make an difference - theyre saying weve got an arterial bleed but theyre gona put another plaster on it. Fucking stupid