Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 15, 2020, 07:18:07 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Media determined to cancel Christmas
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Media determined to cancel Christmas (Read 216 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 405
Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
on:
Today
at 04:54:28 PM »
Because London got teir 3.
Come the revolution......
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 036
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:56:19 PM »
Winterval
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 420
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:00:29 PM »
Sly Cunt were at it this morning. First three interviewees all steered to the same question about relaxing rules for Christmas being reckless.
Utter fuckin bastards.
And that jock cunt doing the interviewing cal fuck off the end of Huntcliff the cunt.
Logged
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 027
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:02:39 PM »
Stamers now jumping on the bandwagon, bunch of cunts
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 308
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:02:53 PM »
All over the BBC labour jumping on the band wagon as well.
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 041
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:30:47 PM »
Logged
clag01
Online
Posts: 234
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:46:44 PM »
I'll tell my mates kids and family It's a scam. He died of it on sunday.
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 041
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:56:33 PM »
Unfortunately people do die..
Sorry for youre friends Loss..
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 1 251
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:59:31 PM »
No ones saying it doesnt exist. What is being said is that its being mishandled by governments
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 041
Re: Media determined to cancel Christmas
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:07:14 PM »
The wife has lost a sister an a nephew this year..
So its real enough..
Fake Media and a woeful Government are to blame..
We are being played by both..
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...