December 15, 2020, 07:18:07 PM
Author Topic: Media determined to cancel Christmas  (Read 216 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 04:54:28 PM »
Because London got teir 3.

Come the revolution......
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:56:19 PM »
Winterval 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:00:29 PM »
Sly Cunt were at it this morning. First three interviewees all steered to the same question about relaxing rules for Christmas being reckless.

Utter fuckin bastards.

And that jock cunt doing the interviewing cal fuck off the end of Huntcliff the cunt.
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:02:39 PM »
Stamers now jumping on the bandwagon, bunch of cunts  :meltdown:
LeeTublin
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:02:53 PM »
All over the BBC labour jumping on the band wagon as well.  lost
plazmuh
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:30:47 PM »


clag01
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:46:44 PM »
I'll tell my mates kids and family It's a scam. He died of it on sunday.  :unlike:
plazmuh
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:56:33 PM »
Unfortunately people do die..

Sorry for youre friends Loss..
Don pepe
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:31 PM »
No ones saying it doesnt exist. What is being said is that its being mishandled by governments
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:07:14 PM »
The wife has lost a sister an a nephew this year..

So its real enough..

Fake Media and a woeful Government are to blame..

We are being played by both..
