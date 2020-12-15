Welcome,
December 16, 2020, 01:21:15 AM
W@NKER 👎😠👎
Author
Topic: W@NKER 👎😠👎
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004
W@NKER 👎😠👎
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:05 PM »
https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-footage-of-jack-grealish-crashing-into-two-parked-cars-emerges-online-20201215?source=facebook
Jethro Tull
Re: W@NKER 👎😠👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:28 PM »
Wearing two odd slippers no wonder he had trouble driving.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: W@NKER 👎😠👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:19 PM »
Apart from owt else, he cant drive FFS
LEON TROTSKY
Re: W@NKER 👎😠👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:29:19 PM
Apart from owt else, he cant drive FFS
HE WOULD BE OK IN HAMILTONS MERC 👍
THAT DRIVES ITSELF 👍😂😂😂👍
Ural Quntz
Re: W@NKER 👎😠👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:48:01 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:31:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:29:19 PM
Apart from owt else, he cant drive FFS
HE WOULD BE OK IN HAMILTONS MERC 👍
THAT DRIVES ITSELF 👍😂😂😂👍
