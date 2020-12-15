Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: W@NKER 👎😠👎  (Read 330 times)
LEON TROTSKY
https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-footage-of-jack-grealish-crashing-into-two-parked-cars-emerges-online-20201215?source=facebook
Jethro Tull
Wearing two odd slippers no wonder he had trouble driving.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Apart from owt else, he cant drive FFS
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:29:19 PM
Apart from owt else, he cant drive FFS

HE WOULD BE OK IN HAMILTONS MERC  👍

THAT DRIVES ITSELF 👍😂😂😂👍
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:31:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:29:19 PM
Apart from owt else, he cant drive FFS

HE WOULD BE OK IN HAMILTONS MERC  👍

THAT DRIVES ITSELF 👍😂😂😂👍

 :alf: :alf:

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
