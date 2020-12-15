Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 283





Posts: 1 283 Grooming report - what a load of shite « on: December 15, 2020, 03:51:13 PM » https://apple.news/APV60uU2oRaaSqJuWxnXYRQ



Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the point



Were well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.



Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the pointWere well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 463





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 463TRUMP 2020 Re: Grooming report - what a load of shite « Reply #1 on: December 15, 2020, 04:00:05 PM » The research found no evidence of a highly organised national network conducting coordinated abuse in different areas, which has been suggested by far-right groups who blame Muslims or Pakistani-origin men for the abuse.











What a fucking whitewash joke that turned out to be. Rolf Harris must have wrote it Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 283





Posts: 1 283 Re: Grooming report - what a load of shite « Reply #2 on: December 15, 2020, 04:06:17 PM » Quote from: sockets on December 15, 2020, 04:00:05 PM The research found no evidence of a highly organised national network conducting coordinated abuse in different areas, which has been suggested by far-right groups who blame Muslims or Pakistani-origin men for the abuse.











What a fucking whitewash joke that turned out to be. Rolf Harris must have wrote it



It doesnt need to be a highly organisational network, im more concerned that its a cultural thing that operates independent of each other. Thats harder to detect and prosecute. Pure fucking cowardice by the government and basically saying white kids arent worth the hassle. Perpetrators should be locked in one of their kebab shops and burnt alive It doesnt need to be a highly organisational network, im more concerned that its a cultural thing that operates independent of each other. Thats harder to detect and prosecute. Pure fucking cowardice by the government and basically saying white kids arent worth the hassle. Perpetrators should be locked in one of their kebab shops and burnt alive Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 283





Posts: 1 283 Re: Grooming report - what a load of shite « Reply #4 on: December 15, 2020, 04:15:25 PM » Its an obvious issue and theyve made it clear theyre mot prepared to do anything about it



That said i dont think enough was done about abuse in the catholic church and the establishment (politicians, show business people) seemed to have simply walked away from the mess too Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 463





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 463TRUMP 2020 Re: Grooming report - what a load of shite « Reply #5 on: December 15, 2020, 04:19:12 PM »



No surprise any more they have just fiddled the US election to allow a nappy ripper to become POTUS



Worlds fucking sick We all knew this report would be a complete fabricationNo surprise any more they have just fiddled the US election to allow a nappy ripper to become POTUSWorlds fucking sick Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 056





Posts: 2 056 Re: Grooming report - what a load of shite « Reply #6 on: December 15, 2020, 04:22:03 PM »



Typical stitch up when trying to hide something just make the scope that wide or narrow you the main target gets missed. The idiots in the establishment don't learn.



Be interesting to see what Sajid Javid has to say on the matter as he has had a lot to say recently about gangs operating in the ethnic communities. It seems that they've manage to water it down by deciding a gang can be anything from 2 people upwards, so yes there are lots of white paedos grooming individual kids but you will hardly ever get 10, 20, 30, 100 white or black gangs raping large numbers of kids as a group.Typical stitch up when trying to hide something just make the scope that wide or narrow you the main target gets missed. The idiots in the establishment don't learn.Be interesting to see what Sajid Javid has to say on the matter as he has had a lot to say recently about gangs operating in the ethnic communities. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 5 479





Posts: 5 479 Re: Grooming report - what a load of shite « Reply #8 on: December 15, 2020, 09:39:52 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on December 15, 2020, 03:51:13 PM https://apple.news/APV60uU2oRaaSqJuWxnXYRQ



Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the point



Were well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.



Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance

Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the pointWere well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance

What did you expect?



Government and the civil service is filled with nonces who have been compromised being filmed having sex with or abusing children.



What did you expect?Government and the civil service is filled with nonces who have been compromised being filmed having sex with or abusing children. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



