Don pepe
https://apple.news/APV60uU2oRaaSqJuWxnXYRQ
Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the point
Were well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.
Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance
What did you expect?
Government and the civil service is filled with nonces who have been compromised being filmed having sex with or abusing children.
I didnt expect anything different youre right, maybe that theyd stick to saying fuck all rather than confirming theyve abandoned kids to grooming gangs. See, you cant tale a single thing of this racism bullshit seriously
