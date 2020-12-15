Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Grooming report - what a load of shite
Don pepe
« on: December 15, 2020, 03:51:13 PM »
https://apple.news/APV60uU2oRaaSqJuWxnXYRQ

Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the point

Were well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.

Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance
sockets
« Reply #1 on: December 15, 2020, 04:00:05 PM »
The research found no evidence of a highly organised national network conducting coordinated abuse in different areas, which has been suggested by far-right groups who blame Muslims or Pakistani-origin men for the abuse.





What a fucking whitewash joke that turned out to be. Rolf Harris must have wrote it
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: December 15, 2020, 04:06:17 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 15, 2020, 04:00:05 PM
The research found no evidence of a highly organised national network conducting coordinated abuse in different areas, which has been suggested by far-right groups who blame Muslims or Pakistani-origin men for the abuse.





What a fucking whitewash joke that turned out to be. Rolf Harris must have wrote it

It doesnt need to be a highly organisational network, im more concerned that its a cultural thing that operates independent of each other. Thats harder to detect and prosecute. Pure fucking cowardice by the government and basically saying white kids arent worth the hassle. Perpetrators should be locked in one of their kebab shops and burnt alive
sockets
« Reply #3 on: December 15, 2020, 04:11:29 PM »
                           spot the whitey

Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: December 15, 2020, 04:15:25 PM »
Its an obvious issue and theyve made it clear theyre mot prepared to do anything about it

That said i dont think enough was done about abuse in the catholic church and the establishment (politicians, show business people) seemed to have simply walked away from the mess too
sockets
« Reply #5 on: December 15, 2020, 04:19:12 PM »
We all knew this report would be a complete fabrication  :unlike:

No surprise any more they have just fiddled the US election to allow a nappy ripper to become POTUS

Worlds fucking sick  :unlike:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: December 15, 2020, 04:22:03 PM »
It seems that they've manage to water it down by deciding a gang can be anything from 2 people upwards, so yes there are lots of white paedos grooming individual kids but you will hardly ever get 10, 20, 30, 100 white or black gangs raping large numbers of kids as a group.

Typical stitch up when trying to hide something just make the scope that wide or narrow you the main target gets missed. The idiots in the establishment don't learn.  :wanker:

Be interesting to see what Sajid Javid has to say on the matter as he has had a lot to say recently about gangs operating in the ethnic communities.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: December 15, 2020, 04:23:10 PM »
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/944206/Group-based_CSE_Paper.pdf

Lost count how many times the report says there's "no reliable data" what a fucking joke ...

Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: December 15, 2020, 09:39:52 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on December 15, 2020, 03:51:13 PM
https://apple.news/APV60uU2oRaaSqJuWxnXYRQ

Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the point

Were well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.

Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance

What did you expect?

Government and the civil service is filled with nonces who have been compromised being filmed having sex with or abusing children.

Don pepe
« Reply #9 on: December 15, 2020, 10:57:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 15, 2020, 09:39:52 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on December 15, 2020, 03:51:13 PM
https://apple.news/APV60uU2oRaaSqJuWxnXYRQ

Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the point

Were well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.

Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance

What did you expect?

Government and the civil service is filled with nonces who have been compromised being filmed having sex with or abusing children.



I didnt expect anything different youre right, maybe that theyd stick to saying fuck all rather than confirming theyve abandoned kids to grooming gangs. See, you cant tale a single thing of this racism bullshit seriously
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: December 17, 2020, 09:33:33 AM »
The home office team ...

Bernie
« Reply #11 on: December 17, 2020, 09:41:09 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 17, 2020, 09:33:33 AM
The home office team ...



If you took a random group of people off a London street that's how it would look these days - in fact in some areas you would not get that many white people.
Minge
« Reply #12 on: December 17, 2020, 10:19:23 AM »
Like every street off parliament road  souey
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: December 17, 2020, 10:25:11 AM »
I counted about 7 lights across TS1 yesterday ..
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: December 17, 2020, 10:40:10 AM »
 
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #15 on: December 17, 2020, 01:16:06 PM »
Minge
« Reply #16 on: December 17, 2020, 01:53:09 PM »
Should be wearing indi or paki badges really
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:59:26 AM »
For those wanting a bit more meat on the bones behind this whitewash.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9070905/DAN-HODGES-reveals-inside-story-cover-abuse-young-girls.html
