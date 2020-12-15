Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2020, 04:10:50 PM
Author Topic: Grooming report - what a load of shite  (Read 32 times)
Don pepe
Posts: 1 247


« on: Today at 03:51:13 PM »
https://apple.news/APV60uU2oRaaSqJuWxnXYRQ

Home Office review completely bottles it and misses the point

Were well aware that not all nonces are pakistani, the problem is that they groom young kids selected on the basis of race and that theyve been allowed to operate with impunity because authorities were terrified of the fallout and damage to their cultural diversity bullshit. Can they show comparable groups of white men offending in the same way and going unchallenged for years? If there was a group of white men abusing black/asian kids and it was covered up the shit would hit the fan in a way never seen before. Maybe time to start a white lives matter protest group on this issue. Authorities have totaly tried to fudge the findings of the review and acoid the obvious facts.

Same applies to the catholic church for the sake of balance
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 425


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:00:05 PM »
The research found no evidence of a highly organised national network conducting coordinated abuse in different areas, which has been suggested by far-right groups who blame Muslims or Pakistani-origin men for the abuse.





What a fucking whitewash joke that turned out to be. Rolf Harris must have wrote it
Don pepe
Posts: 1 247


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:06:17 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:00:05 PM
The research found no evidence of a highly organised national network conducting coordinated abuse in different areas, which has been suggested by far-right groups who blame Muslims or Pakistani-origin men for the abuse.





What a fucking whitewash joke that turned out to be. Rolf Harris must have wrote it

It doesnt need to be a highly organisational network, im more concerned that its a cultural thing that operates independent of each other. Thats harder to detect and prosecute. Pure fucking cowardice by the government and basically saying white kids arent worth the hassle. Perpetrators should be locked in one of their kebab shops and burnt alive
