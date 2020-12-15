Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 15, 2020, 04:10:40 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO LEON TROTSKY
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FAO LEON TROTSKY (Read 46 times)
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 359
FAO LEON TROTSKY
«
on:
Today
at 03:41:09 PM »
Here you go little 'un - chance to get yourself off the dole. Don't say i never do owt for you!
"
Another fantastic contract win for Paisley Site Services
We are now looking for an additional 5 Platers (must have CSCS card) for project scheduled to start week commencing 4th January 2021.
This specific contract is looking to last approximately 2 years and all candidates applying MUST have previous experience of Bridge Refurb work (minimum of 2 years experience).
Please contact
Michaela@paisleysiteservices.co.uk
"
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 1 247
Re: FAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:59:49 PM »
Shes tidy her like
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 994
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: FAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:03:42 PM »
SHE'S FROM HEMMO.... I'VE FUCKED HER 👍😎👍
WHY WOULD I WANNA WORK FOR HER 😂😂😂
UP HER OWN ARSE TOO 👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...