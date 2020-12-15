Bernie

FAO LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 03:41:09 PM »



"Another fantastic contract win for Paisley Site Services

We are now looking for an additional 5 Platers (must have CSCS card) for project scheduled to start week commencing 4th January 2021.

This specific contract is looking to last approximately 2 years and all candidates applying MUST have previous experience of Bridge Refurb work (minimum of 2 years experience).

Please contact Michaela@paisleysiteservices.co.uk" Here you go little 'un - chance to get yourself off the dole. Don't say i never do owt for you! Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.