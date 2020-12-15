Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍  (Read 693 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 01:09:25 PM »
FOR TEA TONIGHT 👍🥔🥩🥩🥩🌰👍🍺🍺🍺😋😜

GOT A NICE BIT OF GAMMON JOINT FOR BOXING DAY TOO 👍🐷🐖🐷👍😀



YA GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF 😘 IN THESE HARD TIMES  😍😂😂😂🍺🍺🍺
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 427


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:10:20 PM »
 jc
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:10:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:10:20 PM
jc

👍🍺🍺🍺👍😘
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Posts: 10 048

Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:16:31 PM »
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers
CapsDave
Posts: 5 477


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:17:01 PM »
Removed the packet showing its out of date this time, good work Lids  :like:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 421


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:18:19 PM »
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Minge
Posts: 10 048

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:26:30 PM »
Also, the one on the right is on the turn  klins
Bernie
Posts: 6 359


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:33:35 PM »
Nicely out of date 

Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:35:56 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl


IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂

I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Posts: 6 359


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:38:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl


IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂

I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍

So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish? 

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl


IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂

I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍

So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish? 

 

ENJOY YER EGG  🥚🍳 & CHIPS 🍟


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Posts: 6 359


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:58:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:45:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl


IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂

I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍

So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish? 

 

ENJOY YER EGG  🥚🍳 & CHIPS 🍟


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Will be eating out this evening as i'm in tier two 

Enjoy your out of date rump steak  :wanker:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:13:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:58:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:45:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl


IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂

I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍

So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish? 

 

ENJOY YER EGG  🥚🍳 & CHIPS 🍟


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Will be eating out this evening as i'm in tier two 

Enjoy your out of date rump steak  :wanker:

ENJOY YER EGG AND CHIPS IN THE SPREAD EAGLE 👍😂👍

I WAS IN THERE LAST WEEKEND FULL OF YAG 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 408


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:17:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl

I don't think it is
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LeeTublin
Posts: 308


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:22:56 PM »
I before e except after c. 
Bernie
Posts: 6 359


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:38:06 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:13:33 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:58:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:45:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:38:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.




 mcl


IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂

I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍

So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish? 

 

ENJOY YER EGG  🥚🍳 & CHIPS 🍟


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Will be eating out this evening as i'm in tier two 

Enjoy your out of date rump steak  :wanker:

ENJOY YER EGG AND CHIPS IN THE SPREAD EAGLE 👍😂👍

I WAS IN THERE LAST WEEKEND FULL OF YAG 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

If you are refering to Stokesley i don't live anywhere near there. 

You're not even warm  :meltdown:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
V6
Posts: 2 224


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:08:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:35:56 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

i'll have you barred if you set foot in my shop again 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:57:47 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 03:08:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:35:56 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

i'll have you barred if you set foot in my shop again 

I'M IN THERE ALL THE TIME 👍

YOU BIG DAFT CUNT  😘😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Don pepe
Posts: 1 255


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:45:20 PM »
Only buy fillet steak. Cant see the point of anything less.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 037


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:47:48 PM »
I prefer a nice marbled sirloin...has more flavour than fillet. Ribeye is tasty too, but cant be fucked with cutting round the fat.


Rump is just tough and cheap, bit like Lids 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
V6
Posts: 2 224


« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:22:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:47 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 03:08:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:35:56 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

i'll have you barred if you set foot in my shop again 

I'M IN THERE ALL THE TIME 👍

YOU BIG DAFT CUNT  😘😂😂😂

doubt it fat baboon chops as its my local never seen you in there i'm in there most days of the week  :nige: :nige:

do you bring your step in so you can see the counter  mcl mcl
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:30:21 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 05:22:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:47 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 03:08:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:35:56 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

i'll have you barred if you set foot in my shop again 

I'M IN THERE ALL THE TIME 👍

YOU BIG DAFT CUNT  😘😂😂😂

doubt it fat baboon chops as its my local never seen you in there i'm in there most days of the week  :nige: :nige:

do you bring your step in so you can see the counter  mcl mcl


NEXT TIME I'M IN.... I WILL HANG AROUND ALL DAY WAITING FOR YOU TO COME IN SIR  🙄


LIKE I SAID...... DAFT CUNT  👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Don pepe
Posts: 1 255


« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:50:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:47:48 PM
I prefer a nice marbled sirloin...has more flavour than fillet. Ribeye is tasty too, but cant be fucked with cutting round the fat.


Rump is just tough and cheap, bit like Lids 

I put brown sauce on mine so dont need flavour just the texture  :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 004

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:24:27 PM »
AS FULL AS JOHN WAYNE'S GUN 👍🥩🥩🥩😋😋😋🥩🥩🥩👍😜🍺🍺🍺
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
King of the North
Posts: 1 514


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:19:33 PM »
Can be a nice bit of meat if its cooked properly.

Rump, sirloin and ribeye can all be good as long as whoever is cooking them knows what they are doing.

Looks good that lids but I dont envy the size of the shit you are going to have tomorrow.
V6
Posts: 2 224


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:54:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:30:21 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 05:22:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:47 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 03:08:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:35:56 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

i'll have you barred if you set foot in my shop again 

I'M IN THERE ALL THE TIME 👍

YOU BIG DAFT CUNT  😘😂😂😂

doubt it fat baboon chops as its my local never seen you in there i'm in there most days of the week  :nige: :nige:

do you bring your step in so you can see the counter  mcl mcl


NEXT TIME I'M IN.... I WILL HANG AROUND ALL DAY WAITING FOR YOU TO COME IN SIR  🙄


LIKE I SAID...... DAFT CUNT  👍

Daft cunt 😂😂😂😂

Youre the biggest but shortest daft cunt on Teesside you took over from uncle Tony as the towns biggest fucking clown
V6
Posts: 2 224


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:55:02 PM »
Also who the fuck drinks Carling

Scruffy bastard  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
ZmB
Posts: 103


« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:59:39 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 10:54:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:30:21 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 05:22:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:47 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 03:08:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:35:56 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

i'll have you barred if you set foot in my shop again 

I'M IN THERE ALL THE TIME 👍

YOU BIG DAFT CUNT  😘😂😂😂

doubt it fat baboon chops as its my local never seen you in there i'm in there most days of the week  :nige: :nige:

do you bring your step in so you can see the counter  mcl mcl


NEXT TIME I'M IN.... I WILL HANG AROUND ALL DAY WAITING FOR YOU TO COME IN SIR  🙄


LIKE I SAID...... DAFT CUNT  👍

Daft cunt 😂😂😂😂

Youre the biggest but shortest daft cunt on Teesside you took over from uncle Tony as the towns biggest fucking clown

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Mint that👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 695



« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:07:35 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 5 477


« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:09:25 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:07:35 PM


 jc
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 695



« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:14:37 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Atomic Dog
Posts: 156


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:20:51 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 10:54:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:30:21 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 05:22:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:47 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 03:08:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:35:56 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the.  2 dinners for £6.99  Shite pub offers


YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

i'll have you barred if you set foot in my shop again 

I'M IN THERE ALL THE TIME 👍

YOU BIG DAFT CUNT  😘😂😂😂

doubt it fat baboon chops as its my local never seen you in there i'm in there most days of the week  :nige: :nige:

do you bring your step in so you can see the counter  mcl mcl


NEXT TIME I'M IN.... I WILL HANG AROUND ALL DAY WAITING FOR YOU TO COME IN SIR  🙄


LIKE I SAID...... DAFT CUNT  👍

Daft cunt 😂😂😂😂

Youre the biggest but shortest daft cunt on Teesside you took over from uncle Tony as the towns biggest fucking clown


Who is uncle Tony? 🤔
