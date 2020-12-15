Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 15, 2020, 02:37:25 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍 (Read 192 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 991
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
on:
Today
at 01:09:25 PM »
FOR TEA TONIGHT 👍🥔🥩🥩🥩🌰👍🍺🍺🍺😋😜
GOT A NICE BIT OF GAMMON JOINT FOR BOXING DAY TOO 👍🐷🐖🐷👍😀
YA GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF 😘 IN THESE HARD TIMES 😍😂😂😂🍺🍺🍺
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 2 420
TRUMP 2020
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:10:20 PM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 991
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:10:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:10:20 PM
👍🍺🍺🍺👍😘
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 047
Superstar
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:16:31 PM »
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the. 2 dinners for £6.99 Shite pub offers
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 470
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:17:01 PM »
Removed the packet showing its out of date this time, good work Lids
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 419
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:18:19 PM »
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.
Logged
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 047
Superstar
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:26:30 PM »
Also, the one on the right is on the turn
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 356
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:33:35 PM »
Nicely out of date
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 991
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:35:56 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:16:31 PM
Rump, isnt that the toughest cheapest cut normally used for the. 2 dinners for £6.99 Shite pub offers
YES YOU GO TO BLACKWELLS BUTCHERS IN NORTON AND SEE WHAT YA GET FOR 6.99 DAFT ARSE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 991
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.
IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂
I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 356
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:38:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.
IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂
I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍
So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 991
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 01:38:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.
IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂
I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍
So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish?
ENJOY YER EGG 🥚🍳 & CHIPS 🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 356
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:58:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:45:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 01:38:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.
IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂
I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍
So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish?
ENJOY YER EGG 🥚🍳 & CHIPS 🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Will be eating out this evening as i'm in tier two
Enjoy your out of date rump steak
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 991
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:13:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 01:58:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:45:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 01:38:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:37:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.
IT GETS EM EVERYTIME MATE 👍🎣🎣🎣🐋🐋🐋🎣🎣🎣👍😂😂😂
I ONLY HAVE TO CLICK ME FINGERS 👍😀👍
So you're saying you actually like being made to look foolish?
ENJOY YER EGG 🥚🍳 & CHIPS 🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Will be eating out this evening as i'm in tier two
Enjoy your out of date rump steak
ENJOY YER EGG AND CHIPS IN THE SPREAD EAGLE 👍😂👍
I WAS IN THERE LAST WEEKEND FULL OF YAG 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 404
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:17:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 01:18:19 PM
The bait is a little too obvious this time Lids lad.
I don't think it is
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 307
Re: NICE PEICE OF RUMP STEAK 👍🍣🍣🍣👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:22:56 PM »
I before e except after c.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...