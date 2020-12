Stupid mare! It was, and still is, one of the funniest comedy’s. Pity the poor buggers growing up now where every uttered word is dissected and analysed in the hope a racist element can he established.

See the same type of attitude creepy out my daughter sometimes it's a good thing she has me around to let her know when a spades a spade and keep her on the straight and narrow Product of the schools & University system these days finally finished off into a wokie numb skull with some work experience in the bowels of the guardian newspaper , Poor kid never stood a chance