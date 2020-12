Bernie

Little Mix « on: Today at 08:42:08 AM »



What strikes me here is the pics from 2011 - they are literally unrecognisable. It's like it's four different people.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9052355/Jesy-Nelson-announces-LEAVING-Little-Mix-nine-years.html Takes bottle to walk away from a money earner.What strikes me here is the pics from 2011 - they are literally unrecognisable. It's like it's four different people.

Posts: 9 708 Re: Little Mix « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:42 AM » Is she the fat sexy one?



Re: Little Mix « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:19:07 AM » Of course they look different, they were teenagers when they won xfactor.

Granted, plastic has also changed their appearance.



RIK MAYALL

Re: Little Mix « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:35 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:19:07 AM Of course they look different, they were teenagers when they won xfactor.

Granted, plastic has also changed their appearance.

Granted, plastic has also changed their appearance.







Yeah well obviously they are all 10 year older - it's more the fact that their faces have all completely changed so as to be unrecognisable. Look at the pics from then to now and it's hard to tell which is which.