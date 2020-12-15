sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 410





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 410TRUMP 2020 Anne Boleyn « on: Today at 07:08:07 AM »



Queen of England 1533 to 1536



African woman gets the role



Wasn't even an African in London at that time never mind one that was the Queen . Utter brainwashing garbage spewed out by the Wokie's







Dave Jason might get the Nelson Mandela role



Queen of England 1533 to 1536African woman gets the roleWasn't even an African in London at that time never mind one that was the Queen . Utter brainwashing garbage spewed out by the Wokie'sDave Jason might get the Nelson Mandela role Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 041



Superstar





Posts: 10 041Superstar Re: Anne Boleyn « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:17:29 AM »

Ive found coins from Annes reign.



A black/coloured/non white female playing the role is ridiculous

Known as the queen for a thousand days, liked a shag by anyone even her brother .Ive found coins from Annes reign.A black/coloured/non white female playing the role is ridiculous Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 767





Posts: 3 767 Re: Anne Boleyn « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:29 AM » Wonder if they will "whiteface" her........ Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 041



Superstar





Posts: 10 041Superstar Re: Anne Boleyn « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:22:00 AM » Wonder if she asks for fried chicken like momma used to make for her last meal Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 410





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 410TRUMP 2020 Re: Anne Boleyn « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:24:37 AM »



It's fucking ridiculous these wokie cunts are mentally brain damaged It's fucking ridiculous these wokie cunts are mentally brain damaged Logged

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 348





Posts: 6 348 Re: Anne Boleyn « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:30:00 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:08:07 AM











Dave Jason might get the Nelson Mandela role











How come when a white person does something that blacks did - like make Jerk Chicken to use a recent example - it's cultural appropriation. Yet when it's the other way around it's fine



I'm sick to fucking death of this dog shit. How come when a white person does something that blacks did - like make Jerk Chicken to use a recent example - it's cultural appropriation. Yet when it's the other way around it's fineI'm sick to fucking death of this dog shit. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 541





Posts: 1 541 Re: Anne Boleyn « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:53:28 AM » This epitomises how stupid things have reached.... Logged