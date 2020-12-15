Welcome,
December 15, 2020, 11:28:27 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anne Boleyn
Author
Topic: Anne Boleyn
sockets
Anne Boleyn
Queen of England 1533 to 1536
African woman gets the role
Wasn't even an African in London at that time never mind one that was the Queen . Utter brainwashing garbage spewed out by the Wokie's
Dave Jason might get the Nelson Mandela role
Minge
Re: Anne Boleyn
Known as the queen for a thousand days, liked a shag by anyone even her brother .
Ive found coins from Annes reign.
A black/coloured/non white female playing the role is ridiculous
nekder365
Re: Anne Boleyn
Wonder if they will "whiteface" her........
Minge
Re: Anne Boleyn
Wonder if she asks for fried chicken like momma used to make for her last meal
sockets
Re: Anne Boleyn
It's fucking ridiculous these wokie cunts are mentally brain damaged
Bernie
Re: Anne Boleyn
Dave Jason might get the Nelson Mandela role
How come when a white person does something that blacks did - like make Jerk Chicken to use a recent example - it's cultural appropriation. Yet when it's the other way around it's fine
I'm sick to fucking death of this dog shit.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Anne Boleyn
This epitomises how stupid things have reached....
PoliteDwarf
Re: Anne Boleyn
Just wait and see what happens when they see her neck getting fucked up by the law...
