December 17, 2020, 09:11:06 AM
Shit sleep pattern
Author
Topic: Shit sleep pattern (Read 807 times)
Minge
Shit sleep pattern
«
on:
December 15, 2020, 06:58:52 AM
Anyone taken anything that acctualy works !
No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am
Ill toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .
Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works
So apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youve tried that works ?
tunstall
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #1 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:01:40 AM
No
I've just accepted that I'm an early riser
Took some anti histamine that induce drowsiness and they completely fucked me up the next day, won't be doing that again
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #2 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:17:08 AM
What i do is nibble raw ginger about 30 mins before bed. Peel it 1st. It has a natural chemical that induces drowsiness.
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #3 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:20:29 AM
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #4 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:21:44 AM
Quote from: Minge on December 15, 2020, 07:20:29 AM
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring
😂😂😂😂
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #5 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:24:48 AM
Im sure the kindle was designed and mass produced by the nuns of the world just to piss men off .
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #6 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:27:22 AM
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #7 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:30:02 AM
Quote from: sockets on December 15, 2020, 07:27:22 AM
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it
I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #8 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:32:29 AM
yeah
Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #9 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:32:49 AM
Its ok for me im a sex object...
Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #10 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:33:28 AM
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #11 on:
December 15, 2020, 07:40:39 AM
Minge
If you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen time
I get a shit kip after nights like a lot of people do any other time it's ok
Bernie
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #12 on:
December 15, 2020, 08:27:27 AM
Camomile tea is said to help
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #13 on:
December 15, 2020, 08:40:29 AM
Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex
Ural Quntz
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #14 on:
December 15, 2020, 10:20:08 AM
Quote from: Minge on December 15, 2020, 08:40:29 AM
Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex
Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage?
V6
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #15 on:
December 15, 2020, 11:41:15 AM
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #16 on:
December 15, 2020, 12:51:56 PM
Quote from: V6 on December 15, 2020, 11:41:15 AM
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep
If the ZMA tabs don't work let me know I have a right paw that will put you into a deep sleep in seconds
Don pepe
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #17 on:
December 15, 2020, 04:12:04 PM
Night nurse a couple hours before you want to go to kip.
Is it the getting to sleep or not sleeping long enough thats the problem?
What about cannabis oil?
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #18 on:
December 15, 2020, 05:37:20 PM
It's staying asleep , I'm out like a light within 2 mins.
tunstall
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #19 on:
December 15, 2020, 05:43:57 PM
Don't forget you're an old cunt
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:58 AM »
Got in from work at 4.30pm, knackered so went to bed until 7pm, showered had tea watched telly until 10pm, Up at 2am, fell back asleep until 3.30am ,Went for a piss nodded off, woke again and got up at 4.30am
If I dont have a kip when I get in from work Im near asleep on the settee by 8pm , Ill have to go to bed at 9pm then its the up and awake by 4.30am again .
Fucking knackered all the time .
Got a bit of a sore throat and a headache, might have this virus thing I guess
tunstall
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 07:15:32 AM »
that's a possibility mate
some sleep "pattern" that....
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 07:35:24 AM »
Its annoying because I dont normally stop , in from work then out in the gardens .
Fucking dark mornings and dark at 5pm has fucked all that up . Bored shitless on a morning and an evening
headset
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:33 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:35:24 AM
Its annoying because I dont normally stop , in from work then out in the gardens .
Fucking dark mornings and dark at 5pm has fucked all that up . Bored shitless on a morning and an evening
Get some exercise into you.....its tough to begin with but it does help long term....
I would bang them kips on the head as well. don't sleep after 3 or 4 pm..it fucks your sleep pattern right up
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:12 AM »
Weve a plan for tonight , Ive a lot of signed pictures memorabilia that are going up in the spare room .
So get the walls painted is tonight goal
Mint eh
Pile
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:08 AM »
Minge, my advice is to drink more water throughout the day. Its keeps you awake through the day and helps you sleep at night, but try to knock it on the head an hour or so before you go to bed. Exercise will also help, if youre falling asleep early evening, go for a walk. It doesnt have to be strenuous but I guarantee you wont nod off while youre doing it, lol.
If you find your sleep is interrupted from pissing, stop coffee for a few weeks. It can act as a bladder stimulant and make you wake up needlessly. I used to get up for a piss, barely dribble and then go again hat an hour later. The caffeine tricks your bladder into thinking it needs to be emptied. Ive never been a good sleeper and can often go a few days without a wink but found the above helps.
If that fails, try a crafty wank. Haha
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:17 AM »
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks , I've just took bottles of water with me today .
Pile
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:09 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:25:17 AM
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks , I've just took bottles of water with me today .
fizzy drinks, energy drinks, booze, coffee: all will fuck your sleep.
tunstall
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:24 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:25:17 AM
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks
El Capitan
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 01:49:44 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 10:03:24 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:25:17 AM
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 05:29:14 PM »
Not had a single one today, just water
Johnny Thunder
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:22 PM »
Imagine how fun life is going to be now. Drinking fuckin water for the rest of it.
Get some fuckin whisky down yer neck ye fuckin fanny.
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 06:46:50 AM »
Well, after a day of no energy drinks and only one tea (no coffee), went to bed 11.15pm and got up at 4.20am .
Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinks
So, Ill go same tactics today
PoliteDwarf
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 07:27:52 AM »
I had a the same issue a couple of years ago. As well as changing jobs to one which was a bit less erratic from a location and distance from home perspective, cutting coffee out after lunchtime and using the water cooler instead helped sort it.
Mind you, I wrote a few cars off falling asleep at the wheel while driving home at tea time though.
Pile
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 07:49:10 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:46:50 AM
Well, after a day of no energy drinks and only one tea (no coffee), went to bed 11.15pm and got up at 4.20am .
Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinks
So, Ill go same tactics today
Yeah, it might take a few days. Did you feel like youd had a good nights sleep when you woke up or were you still tired?
Logged
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 08:34:08 AM »
Hmmm, yeah still tired I guess
But thats only for 2 mins , once downstairs Im awake as normal .
If I was the type who could just stay in bed and go back to sleep it would be no issues, but Im not, once awake Ive got to get up
