Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Shit sleep pattern « on: December 15, 2020, 06:58:52 AM »



No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am

Ill toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .





Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works

So apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youve tried that works ? Anyone taken anything that acctualy works !No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30amIll toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing worksSo apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youve tried that works ? Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 4 287





Posts: 4 287 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #1 on: December 15, 2020, 07:01:40 AM » No



I've just accepted that I'm an early riser



Took some anti histamine that induce drowsiness and they completely fucked me up the next day, won't be doing that again Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 781





Posts: 3 781 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #2 on: December 15, 2020, 07:17:08 AM » What i do is nibble raw ginger about 30 mins before bed. Peel it 1st. It has a natural chemical that induces drowsiness. Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #3 on: December 15, 2020, 07:20:29 AM »



Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #5 on: December 15, 2020, 07:24:48 AM »

Im sure the kindle was designed and mass produced by the nuns of the world just to piss men off . Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 442





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 442TRUMP 2020 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #6 on: December 15, 2020, 07:27:22 AM » After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 442





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 442TRUMP 2020 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #8 on: December 15, 2020, 07:32:29 AM » yeah



Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights yeahPhone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 781





Posts: 3 781 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #9 on: December 15, 2020, 07:32:49 AM » Its ok for me im a sex object...



Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂 Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 442





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 442TRUMP 2020 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #11 on: December 15, 2020, 07:40:39 AM »



If you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen time



I get a shit kip after nights like a lot of people do any other time it's ok MingeIf you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen timeI get a shit kip after nights like a lot of people do any other time it's ok Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 6 388





Posts: 6 388 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #12 on: December 15, 2020, 08:27:27 AM » Camomile tea is said to help Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #13 on: December 15, 2020, 08:40:29 AM »

Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex



Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 919





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 919Pack o cunts Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #14 on: December 15, 2020, 10:20:08 AM » Quote from: Minge on December 15, 2020, 08:40:29 AM

Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex





Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex

Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage?



Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

V6

Online



Posts: 2 228





Posts: 2 228 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #15 on: December 15, 2020, 11:41:15 AM » try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep



Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 442





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 442TRUMP 2020 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #16 on: December 15, 2020, 12:51:56 PM » Quote from: V6 on December 15, 2020, 11:41:15 AM try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep











If the ZMA tabs don't work let me know I have a right paw that will put you into a deep sleep in seconds If the ZMA tabs don't work let me know I have a right paw that will put you into a deep sleep in seconds Logged

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 1 264





Posts: 1 264 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #17 on: December 15, 2020, 04:12:04 PM » Night nurse a couple hours before you want to go to kip.



Is it the getting to sleep or not sleeping long enough thats the problem?



What about cannabis oil? Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #18 on: December 15, 2020, 05:37:20 PM » It's staying asleep , I'm out like a light within 2 mins.

Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:54:58 AM » Got in from work at 4.30pm, knackered so went to bed until 7pm, showered had tea watched telly until 10pm, Up at 2am, fell back asleep until 3.30am ,Went for a piss nodded off, woke again and got up at 4.30am

If I dont have a kip when I get in from work Im near asleep on the settee by 8pm , Ill have to go to bed at 9pm then its the up and awake by 4.30am again .

Fucking knackered all the time .

Got a bit of a sore throat and a headache, might have this virus thing I guess Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 AM » Its annoying because I dont normally stop , in from work then out in the gardens .

Fucking dark mornings and dark at 5pm has fucked all that up . Bored shitless on a morning and an evening Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 821





Posts: 821 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:42:33 AM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:35:24 AM Its annoying because I dont normally stop , in from work then out in the gardens .

Fucking dark mornings and dark at 5pm has fucked all that up . Bored shitless on a morning and an evening



Get some exercise into you.....its tough to begin with but it does help long term....



I would bang them kips on the head as well. don't sleep after 3 or 4 pm..it fucks your sleep pattern right up Get some exercise into you.....its tough to begin with but it does help long term....I would bang them kips on the head as well. don't sleep after 3 or 4 pm..it fucks your sleep pattern right up Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:02:12 AM »

So get the walls painted is tonight goal

Mint eh Weve a plan for tonight , Ive a lot of signed pictures memorabilia that are going up in the spare room .So get the walls painted is tonight goalMint eh Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 41 174







Posts: 41 174 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 AM » Minge, my advice is to drink more water throughout the day. Its keeps you awake through the day and helps you sleep at night, but try to knock it on the head an hour or so before you go to bed. Exercise will also help, if youre falling asleep early evening, go for a walk. It doesnt have to be strenuous but I guarantee you wont nod off while youre doing it, lol.



If you find your sleep is interrupted from pissing, stop coffee for a few weeks. It can act as a bladder stimulant and make you wake up needlessly. I used to get up for a piss, barely dribble and then go again hat an hour later. The caffeine tricks your bladder into thinking it needs to be emptied. Ive never been a good sleeper and can often go a few days without a wink but found the above helps.



If that fails, try a crafty wank. Haha Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 AM » I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks , I've just took bottles of water with me today .

Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:29:14 PM »

Not had a single one today, just water Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 429





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 429Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:55:22 PM »























Get some fuckin whisky down yer neck ye fuckin fanny.







Imagine how fun life is going to be now. Drinking fuckin water for the rest of it.Get some fuckin whisky down yer neck ye fuckin fanny. Logged Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 062



Superstar





Posts: 10 062Superstar Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #32 on: Today at 06:46:50 AM »

Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinks



So, Ill go same tactics today Well, after a day of no energy drinks and only one tea (no coffee), went to bed 11.15pm and got up at 4.20am .Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinksSo, Ill go same tactics today Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 087



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 087Not big and not clever Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #33 on: Today at 07:27:52 AM »



Mind you, I wrote a few cars off falling asleep at the wheel while driving home at tea time though. I had a the same issue a couple of years ago. As well as changing jobs to one which was a bit less erratic from a location and distance from home perspective, cutting coffee out after lunchtime and using the water cooler instead helped sort it.Mind you, I wrote a few cars off falling asleep at the wheel while driving home at tea time though. Logged CoB scum

Pile

Offline



Posts: 41 174







Posts: 41 174 Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #34 on: Today at 07:49:10 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:46:50 AM

Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinks



So, Ill go same tactics today

Well, after a day of no energy drinks and only one tea (no coffee), went to bed 11.15pm and got up at 4.20am .Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinksSo, Ill go same tactics today Yeah, it might take a few days. Did you feel like youd had a good nights sleep when you woke up or were you still tired? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.