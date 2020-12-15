Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2020, 09:11:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Shit sleep pattern  (Read 807 times)
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« on: December 15, 2020, 06:58:52 AM »
Anyone taken anything that acctualy works !

No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am
Ill toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .
 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works
So apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youve tried that works ?
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 287


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 15, 2020, 07:01:40 AM »
No

I've just accepted that I'm an early riser

Took some anti histamine that induce drowsiness and they completely fucked me up the next day, won't be doing that again
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 781


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 15, 2020, 07:17:08 AM »
What i do is nibble raw ginger about 30 mins before bed. Peel it 1st. It has a natural chemical that induces drowsiness.
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 15, 2020, 07:20:29 AM »
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring  :meltdown:

 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 781


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 15, 2020, 07:21:44 AM »
Quote from: Minge on December 15, 2020, 07:20:29 AM
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring  :meltdown:

 

😂😂😂😂
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 15, 2020, 07:24:48 AM »
Im sure the kindle was designed and mass produced by the nuns of the world just to piss men off .
 
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 442


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: December 15, 2020, 07:27:22 AM »
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 781


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 15, 2020, 07:30:02 AM »
Quote from: sockets on December 15, 2020, 07:27:22 AM
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it

I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 442


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: December 15, 2020, 07:32:29 AM »
 :like:  yeah

Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights  monkey
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 781


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 15, 2020, 07:32:49 AM »
Its ok for me im a sex object...

Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 442


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: December 15, 2020, 07:33:28 AM »
 
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 442


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: December 15, 2020, 07:40:39 AM »
Minge

If you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen time   :unlike:

I get a shit kip after nights like a lot of people do any other time it's ok   :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 388


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 15, 2020, 08:27:27 AM »
Camomile tea is said to help  :like:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 15, 2020, 08:40:29 AM »
Think part of it is,  that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex 

Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 919


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: December 15, 2020, 10:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Minge on December 15, 2020, 08:40:29 AM
Think part of it is,  that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex 



Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage?

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
V6
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 228


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: December 15, 2020, 11:41:15 AM »
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep

Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 442


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: December 15, 2020, 12:51:56 PM »
Quote from: V6 on December 15, 2020, 11:41:15 AM
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep





If the ZMA tabs don't work let me know I have a right paw that will put you into  a deep sleep in seconds  :like:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 264


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: December 15, 2020, 04:12:04 PM »
Night nurse a couple hours before you want to go to kip.

Is it the getting to sleep or not sleeping long enough thats the problem?

What about cannabis oil?
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: December 15, 2020, 05:37:20 PM »
It's staying asleep , I'm out like a light within 2 mins.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 287


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: December 15, 2020, 05:43:57 PM »
Don't forget you're an old cunt
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:54:58 AM »
Got in from work at 4.30pm, knackered so went to bed until 7pm, showered had tea watched telly until 10pm, Up at 2am, fell back asleep until 3.30am ,Went for a piss nodded off, woke again and got up at 4.30am
If I dont have a kip when I get in from work Im near asleep on the settee by 8pm , Ill have to go to bed at 9pm then its the up and awake by 4.30am again .
Fucking knackered all the time .
Got a bit of a sore throat and a headache, might have this virus thing I guess
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 287


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:15:32 AM »
that's a possibility mate

some sleep "pattern" that....
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 AM »
Its annoying because I dont normally stop , in from work then out in the gardens .
Fucking dark mornings and dark at 5pm has fucked all that up . Bored shitless on a morning and an evening
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 821


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:42:33 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:35:24 AM
Its annoying because I dont normally stop , in from work then out in the gardens .
Fucking dark mornings and dark at 5pm has fucked all that up . Bored shitless on a morning and an evening

Get some exercise into you.....its tough to begin with but it does help long term....

I would bang them kips on the head as well. don't sleep after 3 or 4 pm..it fucks your sleep pattern right up
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:02:12 AM »
Weve a plan for tonight , Ive a lot of signed pictures memorabilia that are going up in the spare room .
So get the walls painted is tonight goal 
Mint eh 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 174



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 AM »
Minge, my advice is to drink more water throughout the day. Its keeps you awake through the day and helps you sleep at night, but try to knock it on the head an hour or so before you go to bed. Exercise will also help, if youre falling asleep early evening, go for a walk. It doesnt have to be strenuous but I guarantee you wont nod off while youre doing it, lol.

If you find your sleep is interrupted from pissing, stop coffee for a few weeks. It can act as a bladder stimulant and make you wake up needlessly.  I used to get up for a piss, barely dribble and then go again hat an hour later. The caffeine tricks your bladder into thinking it needs to be emptied.  Ive never been a good sleeper and can often go a few days without a wink but found the above helps.

If that fails, try a crafty wank. Haha
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 AM »
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks , I've just took bottles of water with me today .
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 174



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:25:17 AM
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks , I've just took bottles of water with me today .

fizzy drinks, energy drinks, booze, coffee: all will fuck your sleep.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 287


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:25:17 AM
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks

:meltdown:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 062


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 01:49:44 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 10:03:24 AM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:25:17 AM
I do tend to drink a fair bit of energy drinks

:meltdown:

 monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:29:14 PM »
Not had a single one today, just water   :homer:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 429


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:55:22 PM »
Imagine how fun life is going to be now. Drinking fuckin water for the rest of it.



 rava


 




Get some fuckin whisky down yer neck ye fuckin fanny.



 mcl
Logged
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:46:50 AM »
Well, after a day of no energy drinks and only one tea (no coffee), went to bed 11.15pm and got up at 4.20am .
Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinks  lost

So, Ill go same tactics today  :pope2:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 087

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:27:52 AM »
I had a the same issue a couple of years ago.  As well as changing jobs to one which was a bit less erratic from a location and distance from home perspective, cutting coffee out after lunchtime and using the water cooler instead helped sort it. 

Mind you, I wrote a few cars off falling asleep at the wheel while driving home at tea time though.  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 174



View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:49:10 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:46:50 AM
Well, after a day of no energy drinks and only one tea (no coffee), went to bed 11.15pm and got up at 4.20am .
Might take a couple of days for this now clean machine body to adjust me thinks  lost

So, Ill go same tactics today  :pope2:
Yeah, it might take a few days. Did you feel like youd had a good nights sleep when you woke up or were you still tired?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 062

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:34:08 AM »
Hmmm, yeah still tired I guess
But thats only for 2 mins , once downstairs Im awake as normal .
If I was the type who could just stay in bed and go back to sleep it would be no issues, but Im not, once awake Ive got to get up
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 