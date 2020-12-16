Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 16, 2020, 07:17:16 AM
Author Topic: Shit sleep pattern  (Read 508 times)
Minge
« on: Yesterday at 06:58:52 AM »
Anyone taken anything that acctualy works !

No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am
Ill toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .
 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works
So apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youve tried that works ?
tunstall
Posts: 4 280


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:01:40 AM »
No

I've just accepted that I'm an early riser

Took some anti histamine that induce drowsiness and they completely fucked me up the next day, won't be doing that again
nekder365
Posts: 3 772


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:17:08 AM »
What i do is nibble raw ginger about 30 mins before bed. Peel it 1st. It has a natural chemical that induces drowsiness.
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:20:29 AM »
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring  :meltdown:

 
nekder365
Posts: 3 772


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:21:44 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:20:29 AM
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring  :meltdown:

 

😂😂😂😂
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:24:48 AM »
Im sure the kindle was designed and mass produced by the nuns of the world just to piss men off .
 
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 427


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:27:22 AM »
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it
nekder365
Posts: 3 772


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:30:02 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:27:22 AM
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it

I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 427


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:32:29 AM »
 :like:  yeah

Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights  monkey
nekder365
Posts: 3 772


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:32:49 AM »
Its ok for me im a sex object...

Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 427


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:33:28 AM »
 
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 427


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:40:39 AM »
Minge

If you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen time   :unlike:

I get a shit kip after nights like a lot of people do any other time it's ok   :like:
Bernie
Posts: 6 359


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:27:27 AM »
Camomile tea is said to help  :like:
Minge
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 AM »
Think part of it is,  that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex 

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 914


Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:40:29 AM
Think part of it is,  that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex 



Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage?

 
V6
Posts: 2 224


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 AM »
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep

sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 427


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:51:56 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 11:41:15 AM
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep





If the ZMA tabs don't work let me know I have a right paw that will put you into  a deep sleep in seconds  :like:
Don pepe
Posts: 1 255


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:12:04 PM »
Night nurse a couple hours before you want to go to kip.

Is it the getting to sleep or not sleeping long enough thats the problem?

What about cannabis oil?
Minge
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:37:20 PM »
It's staying asleep , I'm out like a light within 2 mins.
tunstall
Posts: 4 280


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:43:57 PM »
Don't forget you're an old cunt
Minge
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:54:58 AM »
Got in from work at 4.30pm, knackered so went to bed until 7pm, showered had tea watched telly until 10pm, Up at 2am, fell back asleep until 3.30am ,Went for a piss nodded off, woke again and got up at 4.30am
If I dont have a kip when I get in from work Im near asleep on the settee by 8pm , Ill have to go to bed at 9pm then its the up and awake by 4.30am again .
Fucking knackered all the time .
Got a bit of a sore throat and a headache, might have this virus thing I guess
tunstall
Posts: 4 280


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:15:32 AM »
that's a possibility mate

some sleep "pattern" that....
