December 16, 2020, 07:17:16 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Shit sleep pattern
Author
Topic: Shit sleep pattern
Minge
Shit sleep pattern
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:58:52 AM »
Anyone taken anything that acctualy works !
No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am
Ill toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .
Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works
So apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youve tried that works ?
tunstall
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:40 AM »
No
I've just accepted that I'm an early riser
Took some anti histamine that induce drowsiness and they completely fucked me up the next day, won't be doing that again
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:08 AM »
What i do is nibble raw ginger about 30 mins before bed. Peel it 1st. It has a natural chemical that induces drowsiness.
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:20:29 AM »
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:44 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:20:29 AM
Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring
😂😂😂😂
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:48 AM »
Im sure the kindle was designed and mass produced by the nuns of the world just to piss men off .
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:27:22 AM »
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:02 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 07:27:22 AM
After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it
I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:29 AM »
yeah
Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights
nekder365
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:49 AM »
Its ok for me im a sex object...
Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:28 AM »
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:39 AM »
Minge
If you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen time
I get a shit kip after nights like a lot of people do any other time it's ok
Bernie
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:27 AM »
Camomile tea is said to help
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:29 AM »
Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex
Ural Quntz
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:40:29 AM
Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "
Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex
Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage?
V6
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:15 AM »
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep
sockets
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:56 PM »
Quote from: V6 on
Yesterday
at 11:41:15 AM
try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep
If the ZMA tabs don't work let me know I have a right paw that will put you into a deep sleep in seconds
Don pepe
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 04:12:04 PM »
Night nurse a couple hours before you want to go to kip.
Is it the getting to sleep or not sleeping long enough thats the problem?
What about cannabis oil?
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:37:20 PM »
It's staying asleep , I'm out like a light within 2 mins.
tunstall
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:43:57 PM »
Don't forget you're an old cunt
Minge
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 06:54:58 AM »
Got in from work at 4.30pm, knackered so went to bed until 7pm, showered had tea watched telly until 10pm, Up at 2am, fell back asleep until 3.30am ,Went for a piss nodded off, woke again and got up at 4.30am
If I dont have a kip when I get in from work Im near asleep on the settee by 8pm , Ill have to go to bed at 9pm then its the up and awake by 4.30am again .
Fucking knackered all the time .
Got a bit of a sore throat and a headache, might have this virus thing I guess
tunstall
Re: Shit sleep pattern
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 07:15:32 AM »
that's a possibility mate
some sleep "pattern" that....
