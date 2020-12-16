Minge

Shit sleep pattern « on: Yesterday at 06:58:52 AM »



No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am

Ill toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .





Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works

No matter what time I go to bed Ill be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am

Ill toss and turn for 10 mins but I cant go back to sleep so have to get up .

Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works

So apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youve tried that works ? Anyone taken anything that acctualy works !

tunstall

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:01:40 AM »



I've just accepted that I'm an early riser



Took some anti histamine that induce drowsiness and they completely fucked me up the next day, won't be doing that again

nekder365

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:17:08 AM » What i do is nibble raw ginger about 30 mins before bed. Peel it 1st. It has a natural chemical that induces drowsiness.

Scream till they hear you....

Minge

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:20:29 AM »



Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 57 plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring

Minge

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:24:48 AM »

Im sure the kindle was designed and mass produced by the nuns of the world just to piss men off .

sockets



Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:27:22 AM » After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it

nekder365

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:30:02 AM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:27:22 AM After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it



I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂

Scream till they hear you....

sockets



Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:32:29 AM » yeah



Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights

nekder365

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:32:49 AM » Its ok for me im a sex object...



Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂

Scream till they hear you....

sockets



Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:40:39 AM »



If you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen time



Minge
If you're struggling to sleep chances are it's either worry or too much screen time , Matty end's up doing 18 hour shifts a day on here with his various accounts cos he does too much screen time

I get a shit kip after nights like a lot of people do any other time it's ok

Bernie

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:27:27 AM » Camomile tea is said to help

Minge

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 AM »

Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex



Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex

Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 914Pack o cunts Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:20:08 AM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:40:29 AM

Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex





Think part of it is, that I'll be thinking " hope i dont wake up early again "Ahh well , guess I'll just have pay the wife for sex

Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage?



Isn't that the whole basis of the institution of marriage?

V6

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 AM » try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep



sockets



Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:51:56 PM » Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 11:41:15 AM try some ZMA tablets make you have wild dreams to start with but they do get better and put you in a big deep sleep











If the ZMA tabs don't work let me know I have a right paw that will put you into a deep sleep in seconds

Don pepe

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:12:04 PM » Night nurse a couple hours before you want to go to kip.



Is it the getting to sleep or not sleeping long enough thats the problem?



What about cannabis oil?

Minge

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:37:20 PM » It's staying asleep , I'm out like a light within 2 mins.

