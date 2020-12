Minge

Shit sleep pattern « on: Today at 06:58:52 AM »



No matter what time I go to bed Iíll be awake and have to get up at around 4-4.30am

Iíll toss and turn for 10 mins but I canít go back to sleep so have to get up .





Tried smoking a joint, taking sleep/depression pills, half pissed, nothing works

So apart from getting a job as a milkman , is there anything youíve tried that works ? Anyone taken anything that acctualy works !

tunstall

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:40 AM »



I've just accepted that I'm an early riser



Took some anti histamine that induce drowsiness and they completely fucked me up the next day, won't be doing that again Logged

nekder365

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:17:08 AM » What i do is nibble raw ginger about 30 mins before bed. Peel it 1st. It has a natural chemical that induces drowsiness.

Scream till they hear you....

Minge

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:20:29 AM »



Sex works quite well, but unfortunately the 5í7Ē plank of teak I married prefers reading a kindle and snoring Logged

Minge

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:24:48 AM »

Iím sure the kindle was designed and mass produced by the nuns of the world just to piss men off . Logged

sockets



Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:27:22 AM » After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it

nekder365

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:30:02 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:27:22 AM After a night shift I will get 4 hours if that then its back up for another 20 odd hours . just grin n bear it

I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂



I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂 I hope you mean 4 hrs of kip Crocky........😂😂 Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

sockets



Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:32:29 AM » yeah

Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights



Phone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights yeahPhone gets turned off NO 2 Would not dare ring me after nights Logged

nekder365

Re: Shit sleep pattern « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:32:49 AM » Its ok for me im a sex object...

Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂



Everytime i ask for sex our lass objects......😂😂 Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....