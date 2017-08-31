Welcome,
December 15, 2020, 04:10:29 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
Finally.........
Author
Topic: Finally......... (Read 472 times)
Technician
Offline
Posts: 83
Finally.........
«
on:
Today
at 12:07:16 AM »
The turd has been flushed.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-us-2020-55308526
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 912
Pack o cunts
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:19:05 AM »
Who the fuck are you like?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 404
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:21:09 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:19:05 AM
Who the fuck are you like?
I'll give you a clue....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 771
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:04:27 AM »
Welcome to the board, brand new person. Listen not to these KKK lads
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 071
Not big and not clever
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:15:19 AM »
I thought Jesus was going to swoop in with the galactics to arrest everyone and stop this?
CoB scum
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 471
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:35:32 AM »
Its all going to kick off any second, strap yourselves in, Plaz/Bobup said
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 1 071
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:04:27 AM
Welcome to the board, brand new person. Listen not to these KKK lads
Says our resident convicted fraudster
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 1 247
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:55:39 AM »
Is this about corbyn again?
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 419
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:05:59 PM »
Fuck off to Flyme ye lefty cunt.
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 425
TRUMP 2020
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:15:29 PM »
Putin's chucked the towel in now so The Donald' reign is over
People will now see he was the greatest president the USA has ever had . Once the nonce gets his feet under the table with that old boiler Harris that country is going down the shitter faster than a crack dealers stash in a police raid
R I P - USA
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 471
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:19:01 PM »
What happened with the fraud investigation?
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 425
TRUMP 2020
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:26:37 PM »
If the fraud investigation is being investigated by fraudsters nowt much Donald can do about it
The Old Senile Nonce will finish that country off as lefty cunts usually do
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 471
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:30:25 PM »
Not a very powerful president then is he, if he cant even stop himself being cheated, get rid, hes weak.
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 425
TRUMP 2020
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:37:43 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 01:30:25 PM
Not a very powerful president then is he, if he cant even stop himself being cheated, get rid, hes weak.
Your Man can't stop himself touching kids
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 471
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:40:20 PM »
Not my man, personally I couldnt give a fuck what happens in America.
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 425
TRUMP 2020
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:44:06 PM »
Yea you never stick up for old gropey above do you
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 471
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:53:23 PM »
Correct.
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 425
TRUMP 2020
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:56:21 PM »
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 471
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:44:01 PM »
Crocket you must love people talking about your daughter with black men, very strange behaviour.
sockets
M A G A
Online
Posts: 2 425
TRUMP 2020
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:02:05 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 02:44:01 PM
Crocket you must love people talking about your daughter with black men, very strange behaviour.
What "people " ?
There is only you who does that on here even snitchen doesn't sink to them depths . It's you who's the strange one .
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 1 247
Re: Finally.........
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:02:02 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 02:44:01 PM
Crocket you must love people talking about your daughter with black men, very strange behaviour.
Youre a fucking cretin, absolutely the biggest wretch on this board, even boreme posters dont sink to your depths
