December 15, 2020, 01:20:52 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Finally.........
Author
Topic: Finally......... (Read 63 times)
Finally.........
Today
at 12:07:16 AM »
The turd has been flushed.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-us-2020-55308526
Re: Finally.........
Today
at 12:19:05 AM »
Who the fuck are you like?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Re: Finally.........
Today
at 12:21:09 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:19:05 AM
Who the fuck are you like?
I'll give you a clue....
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Re: Finally.........
Today
at 01:04:27 AM »
Welcome to the board, brand new person. Listen not to these KKK lads
