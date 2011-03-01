Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2020, 01:20:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Finally.........  (Read 62 times)
Technician
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 83


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:07:16 AM »
The turd has been flushed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-us-2020-55308526

 :mido: :mido: :mido: :pope2: :pope2: :pope2: :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 910


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:19:05 AM »
Who the fuck are you like?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 401


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:21:09 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:19:05 AM
Who the fuck are you like?



I'll give you a clue.... :matty:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 771



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:04:27 AM »
Welcome to the board, brand new person. Listen not to these KKK lads  :bc:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 