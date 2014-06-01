Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: New variant of covid  (Read 293 times)
Mickgaz
« on: Yesterday at 07:00:34 PM »
But only in the South East.Yeah because we are all believing that they had to come up with some excuse to put London into tier 3  :alf: :alf:
plazmuh
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:59:59 PM »


 monkey
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:04:29 PM »
Why haven't all the other countries in the world got it?


What a crock of shit
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:07:24 PM »
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:24:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:04:29 PM
Why haven't all the other countries in the world got it?


What a crock of shit

👍😂👍
gizboro68
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:39:53 PM »
On the tiny chance this is true,does this mean the vaccine will be useless?
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:01:02 PM »
Its horse shit.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:02:47 AM »
Dont tell the teachers ffs, the Covid 19 version just loves teachers and nhs staff .... no doubt convid 20 will love them more ...

Unless we have a few snow days ...

50 out of around 200 adult staff are on the sick with isolation at my nieces school. And they get attacked in a rota system ...
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:18:59 AM »
No, covid loves people who drink in pubs, clubs and restaurants
