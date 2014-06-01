Welcome,
December 15, 2020
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New variant of covid
Author
Topic: New variant of covid
Mickgaz
New variant of covid
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:34 PM »
But only in the South East.Yeah because we are all believing that they had to come up with some excuse to put London into tier 3
plazmuh
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:59 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:29 PM »
Why haven't all the other countries in the world got it?
What a crock of shit
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
plazmuh
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:24 PM »
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 08:04:29 PM
Why haven't all the other countries in the world got it?
What a crock of shit
👍😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
gizboro68
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:53 PM »
On the tiny chance this is true,does this mean the vaccine will be useless?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:02 PM »
Its horse shit.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:02:47 AM »
Dont tell the teachers ffs, the Covid 19 version just loves teachers and nhs staff .... no doubt convid 20 will love them more ...
Unless we have a few snow days ...
50 out of around 200 adult staff are on the sick with isolation at my nieces school. And they get attacked in a rota system ...
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: New variant of covid
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:18:59 AM »
No, covid loves people who drink in pubs, clubs and restaurants
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
