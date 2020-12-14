Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 14, 2020, 07:25:22 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New variant of covid
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New variant of covid (Read 40 times)
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 216
New variant of covid
«
on:
Today
at 07:00:34 PM »
But only in the South East.Yeah because we are all believing that they had to come up with some excuse to put London into tier 3
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...