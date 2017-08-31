|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
What's the crack with Bernie ?
I read his posts and he seems sound
Tells it like it is when it comes to sea slime rapey immigrants and stuff could well be a BNP'er the way he writes on here sometimes , I don't get the nonce bit ? what's he done to get that tag ? Never seen him asking for teenage girl pictures like a certain sewer dweller on here can someone tell me how all that come about cos I haven't seen any of it .
Any solid evidence of out dodgy or not ?
Ten years ago i put up a link to a bloke on flickr who was taking candid pics of women in the streets around Teesside.
Someone suggested i took them and i played along with it.
From that, Liddle has decided i'm a paedo and has talked about nothing else since. Not sure how he gets from adult women to paodophilia but i guess that's just how his mind works.
I give it back to him both barrels and he can't take it.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
YOU WOULDNT LET HIM MIND YA DAUGHTERS 👎😂😂😂👎
THAT'S FOR SURE 👎
PUT THE WRONG UN.... IN TO WRONG UN 👎
Nonce accusation. Reported 👍
EXPLAIN AND SHOW ME WHERE THE NONCE ACCUSATIONS ARE ?
MY DAUGHTERS ARE ALL OVER 16 👍
TRY AGAIN DICKHEAD 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
YOU WOULDNT LET HIM MIND YA DAUGHTERS 👎😂😂😂👎
THAT'S FOR SURE 👎
PUT THE WRONG UN.... IN TO WRONG UN 👎
Nonce accusation. Reported 👍
EXPLAIN AND SHOW ME WHERE THE NONCE ACCUSATIONS ARE ?
MY DAUGHTERS ARE ALL OVER 16 👍
TRY AGAIN DICKHEAD 👍
You know what you said wobble gob. Stop back tracking. 👎
Poor form even from a thick cunt like you👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
YOU WOULDNT LET HIM MIND YA DAUGHTERS 👎😂😂😂👎
THAT'S FOR SURE 👎
PUT THE WRONG UN.... IN TO WRONG UN 👎
Nonce accusation. Reported 👍
EXPLAIN AND SHOW ME WHERE THE NONCE ACCUSATIONS ARE ?
MY DAUGHTERS ARE ALL OVER 16 👍
TRY AGAIN DICKHEAD 👍
You know what you said wobble gob. Stop back tracking. 👎
Poor form even from a thick cunt like you👎
A WRONG UN COULD BE A DRUGGIE... BURGLAR... OR WOMAN BEATER.... TAKE YA PICK DAFT CUNT ⛏️👍 AND KEEP HIDING BEHIND YA SHIT USERNAME 👍⛏️👍⚰️
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
ZmB
|
YOU WOULDNT LET HIM MIND YA DAUGHTERS 👎😂😂😂👎
THAT'S FOR SURE 👎
PUT THE WRONG UN.... IN TO WRONG UN 👎
Nonce accusation. Reported 👍
EXPLAIN AND SHOW ME WHERE THE NONCE ACCUSATIONS ARE ?
MY DAUGHTERS ARE ALL OVER 16 👍
TRY AGAIN DICKHEAD 👍
You know what you said wobble gob. Stop back tracking. 👎
Poor form even from a thick cunt like you👎
A WRONG UN COULD BE A DRUGGIE... BURGLAR... OR WOMAN BEATER.... TAKE YA PICK DAFT CUNT ⛏️👍 AND KEEP HIDING BEHIND YA SHIT USERNAME 👍⛏️👍⚰️
You'd know all about the wife beating 👎
Keep backtracking 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
It's all he has left...... throw in the paedo accusations.
Everyone just laughs at his empty threats and 'I'll find you' bollox.
Tbh he's to be pitied. A bloke nearing 60, can't get work, has to cook and clean for a roof over his head and sponges pints when he's out.
Next stop living on the streets and the soup kitchens.
Wouldn't wish that on anyone. Really sad.
The shit he throws around about Bernie is disgusting, yet he is the first to start crying when someone gives him a bit of lip 👎
A fella in his 60s bragging about how much coin he has, how hard he is and how many women he has shagged on a message board, it's a sad life indeed 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
towz
|
It's all he has left...... throw in the paedo accusations.
Everyone just laughs at his empty threats and 'I'll find you' bollox.
Tbh he's to be pitied. A bloke nearing 60, can't get work, has to cook and clean for a roof over his head and sponges pints when he's out.
Next stop living on the streets and the soup kitchens.
Wouldn't wish that on anyone. Really sad.
The shit he throws around about Bernie is disgusting, yet he is the first to start crying when someone gives him a bit of lip 👎A fella
in his 60s bragging about how much coin he has, how hard he is and how many women he has shagged on a message board, it's a sad life indeed 👎
I think you need to stop assuming gender
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LeeTublin
|
It's all he has left...... throw in the paedo accusations.
Everyone just laughs at his empty threats and 'I'll find you' bollox.
Tbh he's to be pitied. A bloke nearing 60, can't get work, has to cook and clean for a roof over his head and sponges pints when he's out.
Next stop living on the streets and the soup kitchens.
Wouldn't wish that on anyone. Really sad.
The shit he throws around about Bernie is disgusting, yet he is the first to start crying when someone gives him a bit of lip 👎
A fella in his 60s bragging about how much coin he has, how hard he is and how many women he has shagged on a message board, it's a sad life indeed 👎
And how big his Yorkshires are.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bernie
|
It's all he has left...... throw in the paedo accusations.
Everyone just laughs at his empty threats and 'I'll find you' bollox.
Tbh he's to be pitied. A bloke nearing 60, can't get work, has to cook and clean for a roof over his head and sponges pints when he's out.
Next stop living on the streets and the soup kitchens.
Wouldn't wish that on anyone. Really sad.
Yep.............
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
That's becuase he only offers the cross car park 👎
He dare not leave Marton, the fraud 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
It's all he has left...... throw in the paedo accusations.
Everyone just laughs at his empty threats and 'I'll find you' bollox.
Tbh he's to be pitied. A bloke nearing 60, can't get work, has to cook and clean for a roof over his head and sponges pints when he's out.
Next stop living on the streets and the soup kitchens.
Wouldn't wish that on anyone. Really sad.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I'M LOVING ALL THE ATTENTION 👍❤️👍
YOU DO REALISE HOW FUCKING DAFT YOU ARE ALL MAKING YERSELFS LOOK 👀👀👀👀👀👀
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Chill the fuck out Zm,it's a footy thing board for Boro fans who may/not be quite right,Lids is round the bend,but he's our round the bend,see also me.....TM,guy,ben,etc etc,
By the way....Whatmore 's probably the only ginger nut I'd Bum.part from women obviously, UTB 😁
That is a polite way of saying retard, well done 🙂
I'll go seconds on ginger dunc, haven't loved a ginger that much since Nicky Bailey 👍👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids, you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
nekder365
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids, you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
Thumbs up........
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids,
you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
There are 50 threads on the front page - he's started 20 of them and is all over the ones he didn't
He builds his existence around this place. Without it his life would a yawning chasm. I hope that when i'm
out of work
"retired" i have better things to do that spend 18 hours a day on here.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
nekder365
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids,
you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
There are 50 threads on the front page - he's started 20 of them and is all over the ones he didn't
He builds his existence around this place. Without it his life would a yawning chasm. I hope that when i'm
out of work
"retired" i have better things to do that spend 18 hours a day on here.
Ok but why does it bother you so much? Without anyone posting stuff it would be a shite forum surely?
Like i said you do not have to open them. You probably start threads that some Cobbers dont like/read.
So again, being reasonable, why does it get your goat so much?....
|
|
|
|
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids,
you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
There are 50 threads on the front page - he's started 20 of them and is all over the ones he didn't
He builds his existence around this place. Without it his life would a yawning chasm. I hope that when i'm
out of work
"retired" i have better things to do that spend 18 hours a day on here.
Ok but why does it bother you so much? Without anyone posting stuff it would be a shite forum surely?
Like i said you do not have to open them. You probably start threads that some Cobbers dont like/read.
So again, being reasonable, why does it get your goat so much?....
There is sensible posting, and then there is spamming the board with irrelevant guff. As i say, almost 50% of the front page is one poster, and that's not good for any forum. But i get it that he craves the attention on here that he lacks in real life as it gives him validation.
I don't know why you think it gets my goat. On the contrary - i enjoy baiting him. It's a guilty pleasure, like going to the zoo and poking a monkey through the bars of the cage then watching as he goes
in impotent rage.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
headset
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids,
you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
There are 50 threads on the front page - he's started 20 of them and is all over the ones he didn't
He builds his existence around this place. Without it his life would a yawning chasm. I hope that when i'm
out of work
"retired" i have better things to do that spend 18 hours a day on here.
Ok but why does it bother you so much? Without anyone posting stuff it would be a shite forum surely?
Like i said you do not have to open them. You probably start threads that some Cobbers dont like/read.
So again, being reasonable, why does it get your goat so much?....
There is sensible posting, and then there is spamming the board with irrelevant guff. As i say, almost 50% of the front page is one poster, and that's not good for any forum. But i get it that he craves the attention on here that he lacks in real life as it gives him validation.
I don't know why you think it gets my goat. On the contrary - i enjoy baiting him. It's a guilty pleasure, like going to the zoo and poking a monkey through the bars of the cage then watching as he goes
in impotent rage.
i see he's gone quite this morning.....is it a standoff or maybe his time has come
and you've retired him off.
... or is he playing the long game...... let's wait and see....
even the sloth hasn't piped up this morning and he was logged on earlier.... mmmmm interesting..
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids,
you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
There are 50 threads on the front page - he's started 20 of them and is all over the ones he didn't
He builds his existence around this place. Without it his life would a yawning chasm. I hope that when i'm
out of work
"retired" i have better things to do that spend 18 hours a day on here.
Ok but why does it bother you so much? Without anyone posting stuff it would be a shite forum surely?
Like i said you do not have to open them. You probably start threads that some Cobbers dont like/read.
So again, being reasonable, why does it get your goat so much?....
There is sensible posting, and then there is spamming the board with irrelevant guff. As i say, almost 50% of the front page is one poster, and that's not good for any forum. But i get it that he craves the attention on here that he lacks in real life as it gives him validation.
I don't know why you think it gets my goat. On the contrary - i enjoy baiting him. It's a guilty pleasure, like going to the zoo and poking a monkey through the bars of the cage then watching as he goes
in impotent rage.
I concur, its great fun poking the little dozy tosser.
If he was in victorian times he would be kept in a cage and wheeled out as entertainment 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Well plenty of accounts on here with liddle this liddle that no ones ever took him up on his offers ever have they, well known easy to find but no one goes to put him right like they try do on here. Can't fault liddle he's game for it like .
Ohh you cant say anything about it Crocky, cos you get told by the Bash Street Kids it's just "BANTER".....
It's not banter its fucking boring and completely ruining EVERY thread lately.
And its the usual suspect's as per causing it.....
And before the kids start again you clowns DO NOT HAVE TO REPLY to any of Lids posts.......
They can't help themselves. Surely it's easy enough to just ignore Lids,
you never know children, if you don't feed him, he might go away....... Grow up
There are 50 threads on the front page - he's started 20 of them and is all over the ones he didn't
He builds his existence around this place. Without it his life would a yawning chasm. I hope that when i'm
out of work
"retired" i have better things to do that spend 18 hours a day on here.
Ok but why does it bother you so much? Without anyone posting stuff it would be a shite forum surely?
Like i said you do not have to open them. You probably start threads that some Cobbers dont like/read.
So again, being reasonable, why does it get your goat so much?....
There is sensible posting, and then there is spamming the board with irrelevant guff. As i say, almost 50% of the front page is one poster, and that's not good for any forum. But i get it that he craves the attention on here that he lacks in real life as it gives him validation.
I don't know why you think it gets my goat. On the contrary - i enjoy baiting him. It's a guilty pleasure, like going to the zoo and poking a monkey through the bars of the cage then watching as he goes
in impotent rage.
i see he's gone quite this morning.....is it a standoff or maybe his time has come
and you've retired him off.
... or is he playing the long game...... let's wait and see....
even the sloth hasn't piped up this morning and he was logged on earlier.... mmmmm interesting..
Maybe they are having a reach around in the Cross Car Park?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.