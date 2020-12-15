Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2020
Topic: TIN STAR !!!
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Yesterday at 04:38:53 PM
1ST SERIES ON SKY ATLANTIC WAS GOOD 👍

SECOND ONE WAS AVERAGE 👌

THE 3RD ONE ON NOW IN LIVERPOOL IS FUCKING SHITE  👎

TALK ABOUT MILKING IT  🐄

SPOILT IT FOR ME 👎
Bobupanddown
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:15:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:38:53 PM
1ST SERIES ON SKY ATLANTIC WAS GOOD 👍

SECOND ONE WAS AVERAGE 👌

THE 3RD ONE ON NOW IN LIVERPOOL IS FUCKING SHITE  👎

TALK ABOUT MILKING IT  🐄

SPOILT IT FOR ME 👎

First was average. Second one was shyte, gave up half way through.

tunstall
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:47:31 PM
His daughter annoyed the fuck out of me
Bobupanddown
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:43:56 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 06:47:31 PM
His daughter annoyed the fuck out of me

Glad I wasn't the only one.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #4 on: Today at 12:20:07 AM
They've all been shite

 :unlike:
 :unlike: :unlike:
 :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
