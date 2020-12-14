Welcome,
December 14, 2020, 07:25:12 PM
TIN STAR !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 980
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
TIN STAR !!!
«
on:
Today
at 04:38:53 PM »
1ST SERIES ON SKY ATLANTIC WAS GOOD 👍
SECOND ONE WAS AVERAGE 👌
THE 3RD ONE ON NOW IN LIVERPOOL IS FUCKING SHITE 👎
TALK ABOUT MILKING IT 🐄
SPOILT IT FOR ME 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 399
Re: TIN STAR !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:15:51 PM »
First was average. Second one was shyte, gave up half way through.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 276
Re: TIN STAR !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:47:31 PM »
His daughter annoyed the fuck out of me
